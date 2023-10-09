Dock Dogs make a splash, an abortion rally, fairgrounds redevelopment and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

Here’s what Dayton wants to do for former fairgrounds to help with redevelopment

Dayton leaders are considering declaring the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds a blighted area, which could help the group redeveloping the site obtain tax abatements.

OnMain, a partnership between Premier Health and the University of Dayton, wants the city to determine that the 38-acre fairgrounds property, across South Main Street from Miami Valley Hospital, is a blighted area that is eligible for a tax increment financing district.

These kinds of districts are supposed to serve as a financing and economic development tool that can help fund public infrastructure improvements and residential projects.

DAYTON EATS: October is the right time to celebrate pizza

When it comes to simple dishes that satisfy none tug at my heart strings or stomach more than pizza.

Pizza to me is a gateway to childhood, it’s a door to unlocking carby cheese loaded satisfaction that envelops me, satiates me, comforts me, and leaves me with a smile on my face.

I love the diversity of pizza. Like people it comes in so many forms and offers a completely different flavor experience depending on your destination of choice.

Police: Centerville man has been missing since Sept. 27

The Centerville Police Department is working to locate a 66-year-old who has been missing since late September.

Centerville police are asking for the public’s help in finding Barry C. Smith, 66. Smith has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 27, according to police. Smith left his residence in Centerville driving a Blue 2008 H2 Hummer with an Ohio registration ERS 9799.

If anyone has information about Smith’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Centerville Police Department at 937-433-7661.

PHOTOS: Dock Dogs make a splash at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

the Dock Dogs event during the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, Oct. 8.

PHOTOS: People rally for abortion access in Dayton

People rallying in support of abortion access on Sunday, Oct. 8, on Courthouse Square in Dayton.

