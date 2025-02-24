DOD personnel told to hold off on OPM email response

Explore No WPAFB probationary employees have lost jobs yet

The message says: “DoD personnel may have received an email from OPM (Office of Personnel Management) requesting information. The Department of Defense is responsible for reviewing the performance of its personnel and it will conduct any review in accordance with its own procedures.

“When and if required, the department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the OPM email titled ‘What did you do last week,’” the message added.

On Friday afternoon, the DOD also said it expects about 5,400 probationary workers will be released beginning this week as part of an “initial effort” to cut the department’s civilian workforce by 5% to 8%.

Added the DOD, “After which we will implement a hiring freeze while we conduct a further analysis of our personnel needs, complying as always with all applicable laws.”

How this will affect Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, home to some 38,000 military and civilian employees, remains to be seen. Public affairs representatives at the base have said they are awaiting guidance on the next steps from DOD leaders.

“There are rumors and speculation circulating regarding the status of probationary employees. As of now (Thursday, 20 Feb, 6 p.m.), NO probationary termination notices have been sent to AF (Air Force) employees at Wright-Patterson AFB,” Andy Roake, deputy director, Air Force Materiel Command public affairs and congressional engagements, said Thursday evening. “We do not have the number of Wright-Patterson AFB employees who may be affected by termination actions. We are supporting the Department of the Air Force as it makes decisions on the future of its workforce and continue to support our employees with extensive resources dedicated to their well-being.”

On Monday, Roake said there was no new information to share.

Air Force Materiel Command is headquartered at Wright-Patterson.