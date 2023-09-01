Dog missing 10 years reunited with family in Montgomery County

A family dog missing for 10 years was reunited with her family in Montgomery County, all thanks to a microchip.

When Abby was first found, she was malnourished and could hardly stand or walk, but “turned into a happy, wiggly mess” the minute her family came to pick her up, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center shared Friday afternoon on social media.

Since returning home, Abby has gained 16 pounds, her family says, and loves playing with her family and going on walks despite everything she’s been through.

To help make sure other families can be reunited with lost pets, ARC is offering $10 microchips through Sept. 22, no appointment needed. The procedure only takes minutes. For more information visit mcanimals.org or call 937-898-4457.

The ARC shelter is at 6790 Webster St. in Dayton.

