Domestic incident prompts SWAT response in Butler Twp.

SWAT crews responded to a reported domestic incident in Butler Twp. Tuesday morning.
A SWAT callout was issued around 10:24 a.m. in the 6700 block of Stillmead Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The call was related to a domestic issue.
One person was removed from the scene, according to dispatch. Additional details were not available.
We’re working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
