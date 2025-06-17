Domestic investigation leads to SWAT standoff in Kettering

A SWAT standoff is underway in Kettering after a suspect in a domestic investigation reportedly refused to come out of a home.
A portion of Aragon Avenue is roped off near Mini Court. No injuries have been reported at this time, Kettering police said.
Around 9 a.m. a SWAT crew attempted to serve a warrant connected to a domestic investigation.
The suspect is believed to be inside a home and is refusing to come out, police said.
