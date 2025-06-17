Breaking: Domestic investigation leads to SWAT standoff in Kettering

Domestic investigation leads to SWAT standoff in Kettering

Part of Aragon Avenue was roped off in Kettering Tuesday, June 17, 2025, as part of a domestic investigation. SARAH CAVENDER/STAFF

Part of Aragon Avenue was roped off in Kettering Tuesday, June 17, 2025, as part of a domestic investigation. SARAH CAVENDER/STAFF
Local News
54 minutes ago
X

A SWAT standoff is underway in Kettering after a suspect in a domestic investigation reportedly refused to come out of a home.

A portion of Aragon Avenue is roped off near Mini Court. No injuries have been reported at this time, Kettering police said.

ExplorePHOTOS: SWAT standoff underway in Kettering

Around 9 a.m. a SWAT crew attempted to serve a warrant connected to a domestic investigation.

The suspect is believed to be inside a home and is refusing to come out, police said.

In Other News
1
Fairmont graduate to fly the mighty C-5 into the Dayton Air Show
2
Dayton Air Show pivots with inaugural Flight Fest: Gary Sinise band to...
3
Troy gas station back open after fixing canopy that was in danger of...
4
Americana Festival July 4 has new vendors, attractions, renovated...
5
CityBird chicken restaurant expanding to Dayton