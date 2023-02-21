Downtown hotel roof fire shuts down part of First Street

Part of First Street in downtown Dayton is shut down as firefighters are on the roof of a hotel under construction, where flames could be seen coming from an air conditioning unit.
The fire could be seen around 12:30 p.m. coming from an air conditioning unit on the roof of the AC Hotel by Marriott, which is under construction. Firefighters could be seen on the roof.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Credit: Eric Schwartzberg
Credit: Eric Schwartzberg
