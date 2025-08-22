Downtown vandalism suspect charged with 3 felonies after window-smashing spree

Criminal acts of vandalism in Ohio rise to a felony if the amount of the damage exceeds $1,000. The indictment says Arden caused more than $1,000 in damage to Teardrop Steakhouse, Talbot Tower and a property that belongs to P.H.

This newspaper previously reported that businesses and and organizations that were vandalized include Teardrop Steakhouse, Rabbit Hole Books, Lisse Beauty Bar, Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge, the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area and the Salon.

At around 4:15 a.m. Aug. 12, a man was caught on security video kicking and smashing windows and doors of properties in northwest downtown, say police and property owners.

The culprit triggered an alarm at one of the businesses, and police say they arrested the suspect, Arden, after following a trail of blood. Police said he injured himself during the attack on the properties.

This newspaper learned Arden has been convicted of more than 140 offenses in Dayton Municipal Court in the last 13 years. Most of the offenses were minor misdemeanors, like public intoxication and possessing open alcohol containers. But he also has been convicted of more serious offenses, including criminal trespassing, felony assault and assaulting a police officer.

Police say they’ve had lots of run-ins with Arden, often after he drinks alcohol and gets drunk. Police officials say they will not tolerate this kind of behavior in downtown.