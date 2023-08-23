Dozens certified for Nov. 7 election in Montgomery County: Here’s who’s on the ballot

Multiple Montgomery County cities, townships and school districts will have contested races during the Nov. 7 general election.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections on Tuesday certified petitions for candidates, including city council candidates across the county, candidates vying for mayor and others running for board of education seats.

No countywide candidate races will be featured in this upcoming general election, but several local contested races will appear on ballots.

Cities/villages

Dayton

Incumbents Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw will be challenged by candidates Marcus Bedinger and Valerie Duncan.

Petitions filed by Erika Respress and Ronnee’ Tingle were not certified by the board due to having an insufficient number of qualifying signatures.

Kettering

Lisa Duvall, who represents Kettering Council’s District 1, is running for re-election with a challenger: Joseph D. Overholser. District 1 includes northeastern Kettering.

Huber Heights

A few Huber Heights Council seats have contested races. One at-large seat features two candidates: Tracy Dudley and Fred Aikens. Incumbent Glen Otto currently holds that seat, but he did not file for re-election, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections records.

Huber Heights’ 6th District will also see two candidates: Brian P. Looney and Thomas McMasters. They’re vying for the seat held by Ed Lyons, who did not file petitions for another term.

Englewood

Englewood voters will decide in November on who will serve as mayor. Incumbent Thomas Franz will face off with challenger Cathy McGrail. Franz has been the city’s mayor since 2019. McGrail currently sits on Englewood City Council.

Clayton

Only one of the three Clayton council wards with expiring terms will see a contested race. Vying to oversee Ward 1 are M. Ryan Farmer and incumbent Dennis Lieberman.

Miamisburg

Also featuring a mayor race will be the ballots of Miamisburg voters. Incumbent Michelle L. Collins is running against challenger Kelli L. Webb.

Collins took office in 2020.

New Lebanon

New Lebanon’s mayor Raymond Arriola is seeking another term, with challenger David Nickerson also having petitions certified by the election board.

New Lebanon’s council race — which includes three seats — is uncontested after petitions from two of the five potential candidates were denied by the election board for not having a sufficient number of qualifying signatures.

Paul Boggs and Glen Hughes had their petitions rejected, while incumbent Gale Joy and newcomers Timothy Lee Back and Melissa Sexton had their petitions certified.

Phillipsburg

Phillipsburg mayor Rebecca Hodge Ford will have a challenger this November: Shawna Newsom.

Trotwood

Trotwood voters will see multiple candidates running for two at-large council seats. Incumbents Rhonda Finley and Robert Kelley Jr. will be seeking another term. Challengers for their seats will be Norman Scearce – a pastor who formerly served on Trotwood-Madison City School District’s Board of Education – and Denise Moore, a current Trotwood-Madison school board member.

Trotwood ballots will also feature a mayor race. Trotwood mayor Mary Ann McDonald has been challenged by Yvette Page.

Vandalia

In Vandalia, five candidates are running for three seats on the city’s council. Incumbents Corey Follick and Constance Woods are running for re-election, while Robert Ahlers did not file to run for another term.

Challenging the incumbent council members will be Jack Herbst, Amber Aivalotis Weaver and Cindy Doogan.

Townships

Clay, Jefferson, Miami, Perry and Washington Twps. will all see contested races.

In Clay Twp., Kyle Groh will challenge incumbent Steve A. Woolf for his trustee seat.

Jefferson Twp. voters will decide on a trustee seat — held by Joe Barnes and challenged by Oscar Young — and the township fiscal officer role. Incumbent Tracey M. Edwards has been challenged by Charlene E. Chattams.

A petition filed by Cindy Everetts Lawson was rejected due to an incomplete petition.

Miami Twp. voters will also decide on a trustee and a fiscal officer. Incumbent trustee Donald R. Culp is racing against challenger Michael B. Short, while incumbent fiscal officer Greg Clingerman will face off with challenger Bob Matthews.

In Perry Twp., incumbent trustee Blaine Heeter is racing against Boyd L. Warner.

In Washington Twp., four candidates will be running for one trustee seat, currently held by trustee Dale Berry. Berry did not file petitions for re-election, but the petitions of Brian P. Lunne, Scott Colwell, David Cordonnier and Keith Weiskittle were certified by the election board.

School boards

Centerville School Board has two open seats: one held by board vice-president Allison Dunbaugh, who is running for re-election. The other expiring seat is held by Jeff Shroyer, who did not file a candidate petition. Also running for the seats are challengers David Cobb and Amada Graf-Hurst.

Dayton School Board will see five candidates racing for one of three seats, including incumbent Will Smith. Also racing are William Bailey, Rennes Bowers, Ken Hayes and Eric Walker. Board member Dion Sampson did not file petitions to run for reelection to the school board.

Incumbents Jennifer Slanker Kane and Chrissy Richards, both members of Kettering City School District’s board of education, had their petitions to run for re-election certified. They’ll run for their expiring seats against two challengers: Justin LeBrun and Stephen R. White. Bill Lautar will also be running for re-election to his unexpired term against challenger Lynn Quillen.

Miamisburg City School District will see all new candidates in the race for two seats: Nila Getter, Brent Masters, Jason Edward Mowery, Scott A. Taylor and Katherine Ann Winchek.

Northmont City School District board member Karl Espeleta is running against challengers Jeffery Blair and Nick Orrill for two seats. Thomas Walker did not file petitions for re-election.

Debra DiLorenzo filed petitions to run for another term with her seat on Oakwood’s school board, while Deron Schwieterman did not file petitions for another term. Vivian Johnson, Drew Moore and Nathan R. Reiter are also running for a school board seat.

Voters in the Trotwood-Madison school district will decide on two seats. Incumbent Craig Anderson will be running again, while Vanessa Jeter-Freeman will not. Also running are Aaron D. Lumpkin and Dionne Simmons.

Voters living in the Brookville Local School District will decide on three school board seats. Running for them will be incumbents Timothy Denlinger and Susan Steck, as well as challengers Roger Bowyer, Fred Garber, Lauren Hester and Darren McNew.

Jefferson Twp. Local School District has two seats voters will decide on this fall. Rodney Taylor will be running for re-election against challengers Renee D. McDaniel and Shaunece Gillispe. Board member Vilma Helms is not running for re-election.

A petition filed by Rothel Guest for the Jefferson Twp.’s school board was not certified by the board due to having insufficient number of qualifying signatures, according to Montgomery County’s election board.

New Lebanon Local School District’s two incumbents with expiring terms — Tonya Lankheit and Ronald Moore – will be seeking re-election. Two challengers are running against them: Ericka Boggsand David Peterson.

Incumbents James Dillon and Jacinda Fugate are seeking re-election to Northview Local School Board. Tina Fiore and Libby Harner-Fickert also had their petitions certified by the election board.

Four candidates will be running for two Valley View Local School Board seats. Incumbent Spencer Izor is running for another term, while Ben DeGrote did not file his petitions. Also certified by the election board are candidates Chevella Griffith, Tyson Dillon and Lisa Batten.

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 7 general election is Oct. 10.