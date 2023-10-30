Dozens of schools recognized for work on mental health services and prevention

A total of 78 schools, including three charter schools and 16 traditional public school districts, received recognition on Monday for their efforts to prevent mental health problems like suicide, vaping and more.
The Montgomery County Educational Service Center and the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services joined together for the Schools of Excellence in Prevention program, which provides a framework for schools who want to prevent mental health problems.
The schools received bronze, silver, gold or platinum honors. Some districts have been working on this program for a long time, while others were in their first year.
Districts who received platinum status at all of the schools in their district included Brookville, Oakwood City, New Lebanon and Mad River Local.
Shannon Cox, the Montgomery County Educational Service Center superintendent, noted prevention can be difficult to measure, which makes it harder to get grants. But she said these types of programs are also key to getting kids to have a safe environment for mental health.
“As teachers, parents, and school leaders, we want to prepare students for success in life and that means we must support their mental wellness needs; that’s what SEP is all about,” Cox said.
Helen Jones-Kelley, the director of the Montgomery County ADAMHS board, said she still carries a photo with her of one of her teachers, who helped her go down a different path than the one she was on at the time.
“We don’t have to do a lot of treatment if we really wrap our heads and our minds around how we do prevention work in the community with education,” Jones-Kelley said.
The Dayton community has also been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, generational poverty and inequality. Jones-Kelley said the resources taught by the SEP program can help young kids deal with those issues.
“When you’re doing programs such as these, you’ve leveled the playing field for everyone and you’re giving them the skills that they need to be successful in life,” she said.
Here are the schools that were honored:
Brookville Local Schools
Brookville Elementary – Platinum
Brookville Intermediate – Platinum
Brookville High School – Platinum
Centerville City
Cline Elementary – Platinum
Driscoll Elementary – Platinum
John Hole Elementary – Gold
Normandy Elementary – Gold
Primary Village North – Gold
Primary Village South – Platinum
Weller Elementary – Gold
Dayton Leadership Academy - Gold
Dayton Public Schools
Mound Street Academy - Gold
Dayton Regional STEM school – Platinum
Jefferson Twp. Local Schools
Blairwood Elementary – Bronze
Jefferson Twp. Jr./Sr. High School – Bronze
Kettering City Schools
Beavertown Elementary – Platinum
Fairmont High School – Gold
J.E. Prass Elementary – Platinum
JFK Elementary – Platinum
Kettering Middle School – Gold
Oakview Elementary – Platinum
Mad River Local Schools
Beverly Gardens Elementary – Platinum
Brantwood Elementary – Platinum
Mad River Middle School – Platinum
Saville Elementary – Platinum
Spinning Hills Middle – Platinum
Stebbins High School – Platinum
Virginia Stevenson Elementary – Platinum
Miamisburg City Schools
Bauer Elementary – Platinum
Bear Elementary – Gold
Chance Elementary – Platinum
Kinder Elementary – Platinum
Maddux Lange Primary – Platinum
Mark Twain Elementary – Platinum
Medlar View Elementary – Gold
Miamisburg Middle School – Gold
Miamisburg High School – Platinum
Mound Elementary – Gold
Montgomery County ESC
Learning Center North – Gold
Learning Center South – Gold
Montgomery County Juvenile Court
Center for Adolescent Services – Gold
Juvenile Detention Center – Silver
Nicholas Residential Center – Platinum
New Lebanon Local
Dixie Elementary School – Platinum
Dixie Middle School – Platinum
Dixie High School – Platinum
Northmont City Schools
Englewood Elementary – Gold
Englewood Hills Elementary – Platinum
Kleptz Early Learning Center – Platinum
Northmont Middle School – Platinum
Northmont High School – Platinum
Northmoor Elementary School – Gold
Northwood Elementary School – Platinum
Union Elementary School – Platinum
Northridge Local Schools
Northridge Elementary School – Silver
Northridge Middle School – Silver
Northridge High School – Silver
Oakwood City Schools
Harman Elementary School – Platinum
Lange School – Platinum
Oakwood Junior High School – Platinum
Oakwood High School – Platinum
Smith Elementary School – Platinum
Pathway School of Discovery – Bronze
Trotwood-Madison City Schools
Madison Park Elementary – Platinum
Trotwood Early Learning Center – Platinum
Trotwood-Madison High School – Bronze
Trotwood-Madison Middle School – Gold
Westbrooke Village Elementary – Platinum
Valley View Local Schools
Valley View Primary School – Gold
Valley View Intermediate School – Gold
Valley View Junior High School – Platinum
Valley View High School – Platinum
West Carrollton City Schools
Harry Russell Elementary – Platinum
Harold Schnell Elementary – Gold
West Carrollton Early Learning Center – Platinum
West Carrollton Intermediate School – Gold
West Carrollton Middle School - Platinum
About the Author