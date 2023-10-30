Dozens of schools recognized for work on mental health services and prevention

A total of 78 schools, including three charter schools and 16 traditional public school districts, received recognition on Monday for their efforts to prevent mental health problems like suicide, vaping and more.

The Montgomery County Educational Service Center and the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services joined together for the Schools of Excellence in Prevention program, which provides a framework for schools who want to prevent mental health problems.

The schools received bronze, silver, gold or platinum honors. Some districts have been working on this program for a long time, while others were in their first year.

Districts who received platinum status at all of the schools in their district included Brookville, Oakwood City, New Lebanon and Mad River Local.

Shannon Cox, the Montgomery County Educational Service Center superintendent, noted prevention can be difficult to measure, which makes it harder to get grants. But she said these types of programs are also key to getting kids to have a safe environment for mental health.

“As teachers, parents, and school leaders, we want to prepare students for success in life and that means we must support their mental wellness needs; that’s what SEP is all about,” Cox said.

Helen Jones-Kelley, the director of the Montgomery County ADAMHS board, said she still carries a photo with her of one of her teachers, who helped her go down a different path than the one she was on at the time.

“We don’t have to do a lot of treatment if we really wrap our heads and our minds around how we do prevention work in the community with education,” Jones-Kelley said.

The Dayton community has also been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, generational poverty and inequality. Jones-Kelley said the resources taught by the SEP program can help young kids deal with those issues.

“When you’re doing programs such as these, you’ve leveled the playing field for everyone and you’re giving them the skills that they need to be successful in life,” she said.

Here are the schools that were honored:

Brookville Local Schools

Brookville Elementary – Platinum

Brookville Intermediate – Platinum

Brookville High School – Platinum

Centerville City

Cline Elementary – Platinum

Driscoll Elementary – Platinum

John Hole Elementary – Gold

Normandy Elementary – Gold

Primary Village North – Gold

Primary Village South – Platinum

Weller Elementary – Gold

Dayton Leadership Academy - Gold

Dayton Public Schools

Mound Street Academy - Gold

Dayton Regional STEM school – Platinum

Jefferson Twp. Local Schools

Blairwood Elementary – Bronze

Jefferson Twp. Jr./Sr. High School – Bronze

Kettering City Schools

Beavertown Elementary – Platinum

Fairmont High School – Gold

J.E. Prass Elementary – Platinum

JFK Elementary – Platinum

Kettering Middle School – Gold

Oakview Elementary – Platinum

Mad River Local Schools

Beverly Gardens Elementary – Platinum

Brantwood Elementary – Platinum

Mad River Middle School – Platinum

Saville Elementary – Platinum

Spinning Hills Middle – Platinum

Stebbins High School – Platinum

Virginia Stevenson Elementary – Platinum

Miamisburg City Schools

Bauer Elementary – Platinum

Bear Elementary – Gold

Chance Elementary – Platinum

Kinder Elementary – Platinum

Maddux Lange Primary – Platinum

Mark Twain Elementary – Platinum

Medlar View Elementary – Gold

Miamisburg Middle School – Gold

Miamisburg High School – Platinum

Mound Elementary – Gold

Montgomery County ESC

Learning Center North – Gold

Learning Center South – Gold

Montgomery County Juvenile Court

Center for Adolescent Services – Gold

Juvenile Detention Center – Silver

Nicholas Residential Center – Platinum

New Lebanon Local

Dixie Elementary School – Platinum

Dixie Middle School – Platinum

Dixie High School – Platinum

Northmont City Schools

Englewood Elementary – Gold

Englewood Hills Elementary – Platinum

Kleptz Early Learning Center – Platinum

Northmont Middle School – Platinum

Northmont High School – Platinum

Northmoor Elementary School – Gold

Northwood Elementary School – Platinum

Union Elementary School – Platinum

Northridge Local Schools

Northridge Elementary School – Silver

Northridge Middle School – Silver

Northridge High School – Silver

Oakwood City Schools

Harman Elementary School – Platinum

Lange School – Platinum

Oakwood Junior High School – Platinum

Oakwood High School – Platinum

Smith Elementary School – Platinum

Pathway School of Discovery – Bronze

Trotwood-Madison City Schools

Madison Park Elementary – Platinum

Trotwood Early Learning Center – Platinum

Trotwood-Madison High School – Bronze

Trotwood-Madison Middle School – Gold

Westbrooke Village Elementary – Platinum

Valley View Local Schools

Valley View Primary School – Gold

Valley View Intermediate School – Gold

Valley View Junior High School – Platinum

Valley View High School – Platinum

West Carrollton City Schools

Harry Russell Elementary – Platinum

Harold Schnell Elementary – Gold

West Carrollton Early Learning Center – Platinum

West Carrollton Intermediate School – Gold

West Carrollton Middle School - Platinum