DPS treasurer announces plans to do retire-rehire process

In general, districts usually reduce an employee’s salary after the retire-rehire process.

Abraha said there is not a standard reduction in salary associated with the retire-rehire process at Dayton Public Schools.

Abraha recently was re-employed with DPS with a two-year contract beginning in August. Her salary for the first year is set at $192,500.

The district is holding a hearing on Abraha’s re-employment at the regular board meeting Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Abraha was hired as treasurer in 2016 after the board ousted her predecessor, Craig Jones. She has worked with three different superintendents, including Rhonda Corr, Elizabeth Lolli and current superintendent David Lawrence.

Abraha was previously the DPS assistant treasurer for five years and worked at DPS as a senior accountant for three years.

It’s not uncommon for high-ranking public employees to go through the retire-rehire process. For example, Mad River Schools treasurer Jerry Ellender retired and was rehired by the board in 2023.