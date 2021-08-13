Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Motorists urged to find safe, responsible ways home

For example, Nyquil or Percocet are two drugs that could result in impairment.

In 2021, the Ohio Department of Public Safety has reported more than 6,000 alcohol-related crashes, 163 of which were fatal.

In Montgomery County, there have been 13 OVI-related fatalities this year and 24 in 2020, Freeman said. In the last three years the county’s average is 21.

“Those numbers are pretty high in my opinion because the amount of information we put out and the education we do for impaired driving,” he said. “The message of this is pretty simple: if you’re going to drink alcohol or if you’re going to take your medications, don’t drive your vehicle.”

With resources such as Uber, taxis and designated drivers, Freeman said there’s no excuse for driving impaired.

“If you drive impaired, there is no break,” he said. “You will be arrested if you’re caught, and you will face criminal charges.”