Driver dead after vehicle crashes into home in Kettering

One person is dead after a vehicle hit a house in Kettering Friday morning.
Kettering police responded to the 4200 block of Marshall Road near Flowerdale Avenue for a crash and found the driver deceased, said Officer Cynthia James, Kettering police public information officer.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the driver and contact their next of kin.
Crews are investigating what led up to and caused the crash.
Anyone with security cameras in the area should review the footage and contact Kettering police at 937-296-2555 with any information.
In Other News
1
‘Complete game changer’: Miami Twp. firm only 2nd in US to invest in...
2
COMMUNITY GEM: Dayton man has served immigrant community for 40+ years
3
TPS, Trump budget and Medicaid: Federal policy impacts to southwest...
4
Area rep flips on support for ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: How Ohio lawmakers...
5
Missing: Urbana man drove away from home Tuesday, didn’t come back