Driver killed in Harrison Twp. crash after hitting pole

One person is dead after a crash in Harrison Twp. Saturday morning.
Montgomery County crews were dispatched on reports of an injury crash around 8:55 a.m. on Needmore Road at Wadsworth Road, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
A dark blue Subaru Outback traveled westbound on Needmore Road east of Wadsworth Road when the vehicle traveled left of center, entered the eastbound lanes of travel and hit a utility pole, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to the injuries after being transported to an area hospital.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
This matter remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
