Driver killed in Harrison Twp. crash after hitting pole

A dark blue Subaru Outback traveled westbound on Needmore Road east of Wadsworth Road when the vehicle traveled left of center, entered the eastbound lanes of travel and hit a utility pole, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to the injuries after being transported to an area hospital.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

This matter remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.