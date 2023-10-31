Driver seriously injured after hitting Surf Dayton trailer, building

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car hit the Surf Dayton trailer and building Sunday night.

Around 11:37 p.m., a man was driving a 2021 Kia K5 south on Troy Street when he lost control of the car at 120 Valley St. and drove over the curb, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

The car went off the east side of the road and through wooden fence before hitting a trailer. The car then crashed into a building.

Both the trailer and building were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The man driving the Kia was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Dayton police confirmed Monday the driver is in non-life-threatening condition.

The building was damaged in the crash, but a damage estimate was not available.

The driver was cited for failure to control and the crash remains under investigation.

