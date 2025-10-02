Driver thrown from vehicle, 2 others trapped after Harrison Twp. crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday that threw one person out of their vehicle and trapped two others.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at 1:16 p.m. at the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive. The report said that one vehicle was on fire and people were stuck in their vehicles.

ExploreEaton band director pleads guilty to sexual crimes with students

On investigation, deputies determined that one vehicle driving west on Turner Road ran a red light and was hit in the intersection by two vehicles driving south on Philadelphia Drive.

The first driver was thrown from the vehicle in the crash, while one person in each of the other vehicles were trapped and had to be extricated by emergency crews.

All three people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Two other vehicles in the eastbound left turn lane on Turner Road were also damaged by debris from the crash, the release said.

Turner Road was closed for about two hours and 45 minutes, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

