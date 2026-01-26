DRONE VIDEO: Snow near Dayton Mall and Matt Castrucci dealerships

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Ex Montgomery County Auditor’s Office employee accused of theft...
2
Snow day joys: what can you do while at home?
3
1 dead in snow clearing incident in Dayton
4
Major winter storm brings record snow to region; Arctic air expected...
5
Snow emergencies in effect across region: What the levels mean