Duo faces dozens of felonies in two-year, 10-county construction theft case

TROY — Two people face charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, and dozens of other felony indictments for their alleged roles in a multi-year theft operation that stole from construction sites, tool trailers and storage sheds in a 10-county area.
Derek V. Grimm, 34, whose address is listed as Greenville and Columbus, and Morgan L. Carder, 25, of Bradford, were indicted in March by a Miami County Grand Jury.
The charges stem from the alleged theft of property valued at thousands of dollars from construction and other sites in Miami, Darke, Shelby, Auglaize, Montgomery, Logan, Fayette, Delaware, Franklin and Fairfield counties.
The thefts took place between November 2021 and March 2023.
Miami County sheriff’s detectives worked with agencies in the other counties on the investigation, Sheriff Dave Duchak said. The estimated loss from the thefts was upwards of $100,000, he said.
Grimm faces 35 felony charges total, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and conspiracy along with felony theft (19 counts), grand theft, tampering with evidence, breaking and entering and receiving stolen property.
Carder faces charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and conspiracy along with 10 counts of felony theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering and tampering with evidence.
Grimm was arraigned on the charges March 27 in Miami County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded not guilty. Judge Jeannine Pratt order a blanket bond of $100,000.
Carder was served with her indictments over the weekend and received a summons to appear in court for arraignment. An arraignment date was not available Monday afternoon.
About the Author