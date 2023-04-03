Duo faces dozens of felonies in two-year, 10-county construction theft case

Grimm faces 35 felony charges total, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and conspiracy along with felony theft (19 counts), grand theft, tampering with evidence, breaking and entering and receiving stolen property.

Carder faces charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and conspiracy along with 10 counts of felony theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering and tampering with evidence.

Grimm was arraigned on the charges March 27 in Miami County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded not guilty. Judge Jeannine Pratt order a blanket bond of $100,000.

Carder was served with her indictments over the weekend and received a summons to appear in court for arraignment. An arraignment date was not available Monday afternoon.