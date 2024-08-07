Duplexes proposed in expanding Xenia subdivision

The proposed development includes 20 duplex lots, and will be part of an expansion of the Edenbridge subdivision, dubbed Edenbridge East. Additionally, an undeveloped parcel to the south is also part of Edenbridge East.

Xenia City Council will vote on the rezoning Thursday, and the proposal was given the green light by the Xenia Planning Commission in July.

Xenia has seen a continuous trend of housing development in the city, including a massive, 400-plus-unit housing development greenlit last year. The proposed Highland Greene subdivision would include 433 units on 187 acres north of U.S. 42 and west of Stevenson Road.

Of those, about 260 would be single-family homes, both detached and patio-style, and about 170 would be townhomes with two-car garages.

Some of the Greene County housing boom is tied to the Honda battery plant scheduled to open just to the east in Fayette County in 2025. That project is expected to create 2,200 new jobs.

The proposed location of the new duplexes is just east of the main Edenbridge subdivision, a developing neighborhood of mostly single-family homes, per city documents. This area was recently annexed to the city of Xenia from Xenia Twp., City Manager Brent Merriman told city council last month.

Edenbridge, on the corner of Van Eaton and Lower Bellbrook Roads, also has a section of duplexes located on the east side of Greystoke Drive. The proposed area is off of Camden Lane, and has frontage on Lower Bellbrook Road, per city documents.