Early chance for rain, but mostly sunny and mild today

Clouds will scatter through the morning for mostly sunny skies during the day. Highs will be around 55 degrees. Clouds will build up again in the evening and overnight as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.

Wednesday has a better chance for widespread showers, with rain starting in the afternoon.

Showers will be likely by the evening and continue overnight. Highs will be in the upper 50s before lows drop into the mid-40s.

There will be a break in the rain during the morning, before another round of showers moves in during the day and evening..

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s with lows dipping into the mid-30s.