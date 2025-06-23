Early-morning shooting reported in Dayton

Dayton police were called to a shooting early Monday morning at a gas station.
Police responded to a shooting reported at 12:09 a.m. at the Speedway at 121 E. Stewart St., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
“We heard gunfire outside the store,” a 911 caller said.
They reported hearing five or six shots. The caller wasn’t sure if anyone had been shot.
Additional information about injuries was not available.
We’ve reached out to Dayton police for more details.
