East Dayton preschool receives outdoor investment in early childhood education

Children at Rainbow Years Child Care sit on a small hill after a ceremony for an outdoor playground and learning lab at the center on South Smithville Road in Dayton on Wednesday, June 25. The new playground was constructed with funds from the PNC Foundation. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

By Daphne Graeter – Staff Writer
31 minutes ago
A program designed to make high-quality preschool accessible and affordable for families in Montgomery County has partnered with an initiative to provide a state-of-the-art, outdoor playground and learning lab to children who attend Rainbow Years Child Care.

The new playground was unveiled Wednesday at Rainbow Years Child Care, 2727 S. Smithville Road, where it serves almost 150 young children and their families.

Preschool Promise specializes in childcare programs in Dayton and with its Elevate initiative, it has invested $900,000 in the city’s programs, enhancing 14 early-learning centers like Rainbow Years.

Children at Rainbow Years Child Care cut a ribbon during a ceremony celebrating an outdoor playground at the center on South Smithville Road in Dayton on Wednesday, June 25. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

The PNC Foundation, SHP, the city of Dayton and Grunder Landscaping partnered with Preschool Promise on the new playground, donating funding and labor.

Ashley Marshall, senior director of operations at Preschool Promise, said SHP, an architecture, design and engineering firm, collaborated with Rainbow Years’ educators. She said SHP assisted with plumbing, HVAC systems and ensuring accessibility for children who may be in wheelchairs.

ExplorePHOTOS: Ribbon cutting for new playground at Rainbow Years Child Care

“We are deeply grateful to the PNC Foundation, the city of Dayton and Grunder Landscaping Co. for making this dream a reality,” Jama Harden, owner and administrator of Rainbow Years said in a press release.

David Melin, PNC regional president for Dayton, said PNC sees value in Dayton as a community and investing in early childhood education.

“We’ve been doing early childhood education for over 15 years in this community,” Melin said. “This is just another example of where we can invest back in the community, invest in the teachers and these kids so they can learn and develop and grow, and do it in a fun outdoor environment.”

Marshall said all partners had “skin in the game” to “provide this kind of milestone, outdoor learning-lab [and] high quality playground.”

Evelyn Shindledecker eats a cookie during a ceremony celebrating an outdoor playground at Rainbow Years Child Care on South Smithville Road in Dayton on Wednesday, June 25. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Seth Pflum, president and COO of Grunder Landscaping Co., commended Rainbow Years’ investment in early childhood education.

“We’re just a big believer in service to our client, service to our community and service to our team,” Pflum said.

He noted the collaborative design process of the multitextured playscape, bringing the outdoors into the playground while repurposing materials.

“We had to stretch as part of the design team, we harvested honeysuckle from someone’s yard and repurposed it for the railings and the fence. The same with the logs, they came out of a client’s property that we treated,” Pflum said.

Grunder also donated a greenhouse that is located near the learning lab.

PNC regional president for Dayton David Melin talks to children at Rainbow Years Child Care during a ceremony celebrating an outdoor playground at the center on South Smithville Road in Dayton on Wednesday, June 25. The PNC Foundation funded the playground. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Daphne Graeter is a senior studying journalism at Ohio University and an intern at Dayton Daily News. She is a student journalist who covers local news, human interest stories and writes an opinion column.