East Dorothy Lane in Kettering back open

East Dorothy Lane is closed in both directions following an apparent crash near Woodman Center Drive on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
Updated 15 minutes ago
A portion of East Dorothy Lane was temporarily shut down Thursday afternoon following an apparent crash.

The Kettering thoroughfare was closed in both directions at Delco Park/Woodman Center drives.

Multiple Kettering police and fire vehicles responded, including an ambulance.

It is not clear whether there are any injuries.

This report will be updated as we learn new information.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.