East Dorothy Lane in Kettering back open

A portion of East Dorothy Lane was temporarily shut down Thursday afternoon following an apparent crash.
The Kettering thoroughfare was closed in both directions at Delco Park/Woodman Center drives.
Multiple Kettering police and fire vehicles responded, including an ambulance.
It is not clear whether there are any injuries.
This report will be updated as we learn new information.
