Eastway, YWCA bring mental health trauma care to emergency shelter

“Early intervention for children who have experienced trauma is essential to positive outcomes,” said Lesley Brose, president and CEO of Eastway. “By working together, we’re offering preventative support that can help reduce the risk of more serious mental health challenges in the future.”

The program fills a need gap at the YWCA’s emergency shelter, said Teresa Sanders, interim CEO of the YWCA of Dayton.

“One of the challenges I have seen as I work the with YWCA and community leaders across the country is an absence of intentional programming for children,” Sanders said. “With that in mind, we wrote a grant request to support a partnership specifically devoted to those in our domestic violence shelter, specifically children, who urgently need specialized services.”

The program is funded through a grant from Fifth Third Bank’s Rapid Response Fund.

The Dayton YWCA Domestic Violence Emergency Shelter serves Montgomery County, providing 24-hour hotline support and secure housing for individuals seeking safety from domestic abuse.

Eastway Behavioral Healthcare is a nonprofit mental health organization in Montgomery County that provides behavioral health care, rehabilitation and housing services to children and adults including outpatient and residential treatment for mental illness, addiction and trauma, as well as support for individuals with special needs.

If you are in a crisis related to domestic violence or sexual violence, call the hotline at 937-222-SAFE (7233).