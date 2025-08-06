Eaton HS band director indicted for alleged inappropriate relationships with students

The grooming charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Bingle reportedly had an inappropriate relationship with at least two students.

On July 17, Eaton Community Schools Superintendent Scott Couch contacted Eaton police after a student reported Bingle was inappropriate with some female students, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

The student witnessed Bingle and another student argue and said they also would be alone in his office, according to court documents.

Police received sexual and inappropriate messages Bingle reportedly sent the student on Discord, a social media app.

Bingle also would pick another student up from her home and take her to sporting events and buy her expensive things, according to court records.

“At a band trip to Kings Island this summer, Bingle only paid attention to (the second student), buying her items and food all day, and was witnessed playing with (her) hair,” an affidavit read.

He allegedly watched a YouTube show the band students watched and reportedly made jokes around the girls about a sex act referenced in the show.

The reporting student said Bingle told students about his first sexual experience, according to court records.

A detective responded to the school on July 17 an hour before band camp was scheduled to start.

Bingle was found in the band room with a student with the door locked and the lights off, according to court documents.

At first, he said he was helping the student because she is a talented musician and he felt sorry for her, an affidavit read.

When he was confronted with the Discord messages, he admitted they were inappropriate, according to court records.

“He then admitted he was in an ‘emotional’ relationship with (the student),” according to an affidavit.

The detective seized Bingle’s phone and Apple watch.

Bingle said there would be clothed, but inappropriate photos of the student on his phone, according to court documents.

The student told investigators Bingle began messaging her several months ago and the relationship turned physical about a month ago, according to court records.

Bingle was placed on administrative leave and was sent home from school, an affidavit read.