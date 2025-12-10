Eaton woman sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with 3 teens

• Prison time: Judge Martin P. Votel sentenced Jenna Anderson, 32, to three years in prison on Wednesday, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records.

Once she is released, Anderson will be on post-release control for up to five years.

• Sex offender: She was also designated a Tier II sex offender. Anderson must register her address every 180 days for 25 years.

• Prosecution: Prosecutors sought a sentence of seven years, claiming Anderson befriended teens and exploited them.

“Defendant then exploited the teenage ‘friends’ by providing them alcohol and engaging in sexual activity with the teens,” a sentencing memo read.

• Defense: The defense sought community control sanctions, with a sanction requiring Anderson to complete a sex offender program.

Her defense team said she took responsibility for her actions and appeared to have sincere remorse.

“Her actions were not born out of a desire to prey upon others,” the defense wrote in a sentencing memo read.

What was she convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition in November, according to court documents.

• Dismissed: As part of a plea agreement, one count of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual imposition were dismissed.

The sexual imposition charges were third-degree misdemeanors.

What was she accused of?

• Inappropriate relationships: Anderson allegedly had sexual relationships with three boys. One was 15 years old and the other two were 16.

On Sept. 8, a woman reported her son was in an inappropriate relationship with Anderson.

Anderson bought the teen jewelry and was caught in the shower with the boy, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

• Inappropriate contact: Anderson told investigators she performed a sex act on the teen and admitted to exchanging nude images with him, according to court documents.

“(The teen) indicated he did not want to talk about what he did when he was alone with Jenna,” the affidavit read.