Editor’s read: What to know this Thursday, Jan. 22

⛹🏾‍♂️ DOUBLE THE DISAPOINTMENT: Both the Flyers and Raiders lose on the hardwood last night.

🧑🏻‍💼 LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: We are hearing from business leaders on what’s in store for the region’s economy this year!

If you have thoughts or feedback on this or other news tips, please let me know at Jeremy.Ratliff@coxinc.com .

Credit: Ty Greenlees Credit: Ty Greenlees

Dayton to open warming centers during bitter cold, snow

As frigid temperatures arrive this weekend, the city of Dayton said it will operate its recreation centers as “warming centers‚” as you can read in Daniel Susco’s story.

• Where are the warming centers?: Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St., Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave. and Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Dr.

• When will they be open: The centers will be open Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on Sunday, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Friday next week.

• Important side note: Dayton added that the centers are going to be opened on Sunday in the event of extreme conditions or a prolonged widespread power outage. You can read more about the upcoming weather in Kristen Spicker’s story here.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton basketball: Flyers can’t escape 25-point hole in loss at La Salle

The Flyers lost 67-64 to La Salle at John E. Glaser Arena, as you can read about in David Jablonski’s story.

• How the game ended: Javon Bennett missed two game-tying 3-pointers in the final eight seconds, and the Flyers fell short of rallying from a 25-point deficit, losing 67-64. See photos from the game.

• WSU loses as well: The Raiders’ winning streak came to an end with an 85-79 loss to Cleveland State.