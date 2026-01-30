Editor’s read: What we’re working on for you on Friday, Jan. 30

🛌🏼Busy homeless shelters: As we have been dealing with this cold weather here in the Miami Valley, Eileen McClory’s story tells us two local homeless shelters have been busier than usual.

🎼 Local, weekend things to do: If you have been cooped up inside, keeping warm and looking for fun things to do, Alex Cutler has a list of fun and local weekend events!

Some Haitians in Springfield dealing with fear, as they are on cusp of losing their legal status to live and work in the city

According to Cornelius Frolic’s story, “Some Haitian migrants who live in the area increasingly are scared to leave their homes and go out, fearing they could attract the notice of federal authorities.”

• WATCH: You can watch video producer David Sherman’s video on a Haitian restaurant in Springfield that’s struggling as federal protections near expiration.

• How many Haitian immigrants are living in the city?: According to Jessica Orozco’s story: The number is estimated at between 10,000-15,000 people.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

As they keep people warming during frigid temperatures, Dayton homeless shelters are busy

According to Eileen McClory’s story, two Dayton homeless shelters have been busier than usual.

•How busy?: The assistant director of shelter ministries with St. Vincent de Paul Society in Dayton says their shelter’s 84 single women beds are full, 104 beds for families are full, and about 25 people are on mats for overflow.

•How long will the cold last?: According to the National Weather Service’s projection, a long Arctic outbreak through this week. Below average temperatures are predicted to persist through next week.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this or other news tips, please let me know at Jeremy.Ratliff@coxinc.com.