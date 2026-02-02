Editor’s read: What we’re working on for you on Monday, Feb. 2

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
Good morning! Another work week is underway! I am Morning Editor Jeremy Ratliff with three news stories you should know about for today:

✈️ Local shutdown impact: The Air Force Museum is temporarily closed because of the partial government shutdown.

🪪 Governor DeWine talks end of Haiti TPS and Springfield: Our governor criticized the administration’s decision to end Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status designation, and he talked about the local impact in Springfield.

👩‍🍳 Popular local pierogi sale returns: Miami Valley Meals brings back the Pierogi with a Purpose fundraiser! Read more in Anne Kane’s story.

Due to the partial government shutdown, the Air Force Museum closes

The museum announced the temporary closure as of Saturday because of “a lapse in federal government appropriations.”

• When will it reopen?: The museum says that it will reopen once funding is restored and DoD authorizes normal operations to resume.

• What funding is impacted by the partial government shutdown?: The Pentagon and agencies such as the Transportation Department and DHS are affected.

Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine briefs the press on Jan. 30, 2026, a few days before many of Springfield's Haitian immigrants are set to lose their legal protected status under federal law. AVERY KREEMER

Governor DeWine decries Haiti TPS ending

The governor briefed the press ahead of when many of Springfield’s Haitian immigrants are set to lose their legal protected status.

•He noted that Haiti was not a safe place to return: The governor said: “the gangs are controlling a good part of the country, it’s extremely violent, the economy’s in shambles, the government does not function, the police are virtually worthless, so this is a very, very dangerous place.”

•When does the TPS expire? February 3rd.

What are area and statewide elected officials saying? We have several responses listed here, including from Senator Moreno and Sherrod Brown.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this or other news tips, please let me know at Jeremy.Ratliff@coxinc.com.

