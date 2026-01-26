Editor’s read: What we’re working on for you on Monday, Jan. 26

🚑 Deadly Dayton snow clearing incident: We have learned that someone has died after being run over by a vehicle while clearing snow.

Historic winter storm hits southwest Ohio

Our region got pummeled with historic snow, and now we are looking at what is next, and what you need to know!

• Snow emergencies: As we monitor local snow emergencies, we have an explanation for you on what each level means.

• Snow storm photos: Take a moment to look through some attention grabbing photos we have from the snow’s local impact!

• Snow clearing incident death: Sadly, someone did die yesterday in a local snow clearing incident.

