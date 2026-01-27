Editor’s read: What we’re working on for you on Tuesday, Jan. 27

👷‍♂️ New development planned: A new development across from Austin Landing is planned in Miami Twp., and a new Chick-fil-A will be part of it. The new development is going to be called Austin Crossing.

☃️ Snow day again? Area school districts are making their plans for the rest of the week today as they consider safety issues. Here’s what they consider.

Winter storm snow: How much did YOU get at YOUR home?!

The winter storm brought more than two feet of snow to parts of our region!

• Snow totals: We have a list of snow totals that were reported to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

• Snowiest days : We are taking a look at the snowiest days in our area’s history, and we go all the way back to the 1940s!

• Fun at home: While you may be snuggled up in your home this week, we have a list of fun things you can do!

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The new development, in Miami Twp., is going to be called Austin Crossing, and new Chick-fil-A is going to be part of it. Read more in Samantha Wildow’s story.

• What we know about the new Chick-fil-A : According to planning documents, the new restaurant is planned for 10322 Springboro Pike — north of Landing Way and south of Taos Drive— and it’s going to be about 10.2 acres and 5,033 square feet.

• What else is planned for Austin Crossing: A new Dutch Bros coffee location is also planned for the development, as well as a new Chase Bank and Flying Ace Car Wash.

