Future project will improve outdated section of Needmore Road in Harrison Twp.

Editor's read: What we're working on for you on Tuesday, Jan. 27

Local News
By Jeremy Ratliff
1 hour ago
Good morning! I am Morning Editor Jeremy Ratliff, and here are three news stories you should know about today:

☃️ First the snow, now the cold: Our weather continues to be the hot topic, though there is nothing hot about our weather this week. We have a story on how much snow we got recently, as well as a story about the 20 heaviest snow days in southwest Ohio history!

👷‍♂️ New development planned: A new development across from Austin Landing is planned in Miami Twp., and a new Chick-fil-A will be part of it. The new development is going to be called Austin Crossing.

☃️ Snow day again? Area school districts are making their plans for the rest of the week today as they consider safety issues. Here’s what they consider.

Crews clean up the lot at Matt Castrucci Auto Mall near the Dayton Mall on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Winter storm snow: How much did YOU get at YOUR home?!

The winter storm brought more than two feet of snow to parts of our region!

• Snow totals: We have a list of snow totals that were reported to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

• Snowiest days : We are taking a look at the snowiest days in our area’s history, and we go all the way back to the 1940s!

Fun at home: While you may be snuggled up in your home this week, we have a list of fun things you can do!

Cars wait to turn onto North Springboro Pike as they exit Austin Landing on Friday, Jan. 23. A new development called Austin Crossing is being built across North Springboro Spike from Austin Landing. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

A new development across from Austin Landing is planned.

The new development, in Miami Twp., is going to be called Austin Crossing, and new Chick-fil-A is going to be part of it. Read more in Samantha Wildow’s story.

• What we know about the new Chick-fil-A : According to planning documents, the new restaurant is planned for 10322 Springboro Pike — north of Landing Way and south of Taos Drive— and it’s going to be about 10.2 acres and 5,033 square feet.

• What else is planned for Austin Crossing: A new Dutch Bros coffee location is also planned for the development, as well as a new Chase Bank and Flying Ace Car Wash.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this or other news tips, please let me know at Jeremy.Ratliff@coxinc.com.

