Editor’s read: What we’re working on for you on Wednesday, Jan. 28

👨‍🔧 Protecting your pipes : We also heard from a local plumber about how to protect your pipes during this cold weather, and we are reporting on what you need to know about this.

🏥 In case you missed it : A former whistleblower, who went to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to report alleged misuse of hospital funds at Kettering Health, says there’s still more to uncover, following our investigation into improper benefits the hospital network reportedly gave to hospital executives and church leaders.

NWS meteorologist discusses record recent snowstorm

According to Daniel Susco’s story, the snow storm broke records and disrupted lives, but depended on multiple factors before and during the event to reach its high snow totals.

• Breaking records: The winter storm broke two records in Dayton.

• Why so much snow?: Multiple factors about the storm itself led to high snow totals.

• Measuring the white stuff: The National Weather Service in Wilmington received snow measurements from across the region, and NWS Meteorologist Andy Hatzos said they come from a few different sources.

A local plumber reveals how to protect your pipes during frigid cold weather

According to Michael Kurtz’s story, the owner and president of Dayton-based Korrect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. says calls to his company get heavy any time the temperature falls below freezing for two or three consecutive days.

•Tips during cold snaps: Tips include setting your home’s thermostat to 68 degrees or higher, keeping your garage door closed and dripping both the hot and cold faucets in sinks and tubs. Read the rest of them here.

•When the real work may arrive: The news article says that “the real work for plumbers often comes after temperatures climb back above freezing and any frozen water in pipes liquifies and leaks through cracks caused by ice."

