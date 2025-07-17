El Rancho Grande closes near UD, new Mexican grill and cantina to take its spot

Breaking: Montgomery County public defenders file class action lawsuit against county, cite ‘vast disparities’ in pay

After operating at the corner of Brown and Stewart Streets near the University of Dayton for 10 years, El Rancho Grande has closed its doors.

The sign is no longer on the building and the location has been removed from the restaurant’s website.

There appears to be a new restaurant opening at 1200 Brown St. Suite 180 in Dayton called, “Don Juan Mexican Grill & Cantina.”

This is not the first El Rancho Grande restaurant to close.

In Dec. 2024, the owners rebranded the restaurant at 7375 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights to El Asadero Bar & Mexican Grill — a Mexican restaurant concept featuring a party-like dining experience with entertainment such as a dancing robot, DJ and drinks delivered with sparklers.

The owners of El Rancho Grande have several other restaurant concepts including Sonora Grill Seafood Steak Bar & Grill and King Corona Latin Kitchen & Cantina.

Marketing Director Nathan Taylor said at the time that they do have plans to transition other restaurants to the El Asadero brand, but did not have additional details to share.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to El Rancho Grande regarding the closure, but has not heard back.

El Rancho Grande has 17 other restaurants in the Cincinnati and Dayton regions.

