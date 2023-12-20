Election 2024: 6 Dems vying to challenge Turner for Congress

Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

Several candidates filed petitions to run for districts that represent Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties in Congress.

The filing deadline for candidates and issues in the March 19 primary election was Wednesday, but election boards have until Jan. 2 to certify those candidates and issues to the ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

The deadline to register to vote for the primary election is Feb. 20. Ohioans can check their voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Here are candidates who filed petitions to run in Congressional races:

District 10 (Includes Montgomery, Greene and a portion of Clark County)

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, will run unopposed in the March primary. But six Democrats are vying for the chance to take him on in November.

Democrats who filed petitions for the seat are David Esrati, of Dayton; Kirk Benjamin, of Dayton; Amy Cox, of Eaton; Joseph Kuzniar, of Enon; Tony Pombo, of Beavercreek; and Manuel Foggie, of Cincinnati.

Petitions for all except Kuzniar will need certified before appearing on the ballot.

Esrati, a Dayton business owner, won a four-way race in 2022 in the primary for this seat before losing to Turner in the general election.

District 8 (Includes Darke, Preble, Butler and portions of Hamilton and Miami counties)

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, filed petitions for reelection, and candidate Mary Catherine “Kay” Rogers filed petitions to run against him in the Republican primary.

Rogers is a former Butler County auditor who was handed a prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank and mail fraud and filing a false income tax return.

Nathaniel Hawkins was the only Democrat to file petitions for the seat.

In Other News
1
Ohio Statehouse party primaries set for March election: Races to watch
2
Two dozen cities, schools, townships seek tax increases on March ballot
3
Election 2024: Local county races contested in March primary
4
Executive named lead of Premier Health, Christ Hospital partnership
5
Congressman celebrates community contributors

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top