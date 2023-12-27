Election 2024: Ballots shaping up for March primary

• Tax issues: More than 20 Dayton-area cities, townships and school districts have funding requests on the March 19 ballot, seeking money for school construction, school operation, road paving, public safety and other initiatives. Go here for a rundown.

• Congress: U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, is unopposed in his primary, but six Democrats are vying to challenge him in November. Meanwhile U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy is facing a primary challenge from a former Butler County auditor who went to prison on fraud charges.

• Statehouse: There are five open local seats in the state House and Senate, including some that will basically be decided in the primary because of their partisan lean. There are also five Statehouse incumbents facing primary challengers. Here is a roundup.

• County government: At the county level, there are a handful of contested primary races to determine which candidates will advance to the November election in Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties.

• Next step: Boards of elections have until Jan. 2 to certify those candidates and tax issues to the ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.