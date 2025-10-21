Election 2025: 3 candidates in race for 2 Oakwood council seats

Sam Dorf

Dorf has lived in Oakwood since 2012. He is a University of Dayton music professor. He founded Citizens for a Better Oakwood, co-founded the Oakwood Inclusion Coalition and Oakwood Pride Picnic, attended the Oakwood Citizens Police Academy and is a Dayton Performing Arts Alliance board member. He was twice elected president of the academic senate at UD.

“I am a committed community leader with years of experience in collaborative governance, strategic planning, change management and community advocacy. I love creative problem-solving and working with folks with varied work and life experiences to make systems and processes more efficient, more impactful and more just. I am running to work collaboratively with residents, business owners, city workers and community partners to address challenges and build on Oakwood’s legacy as a vibrant, welcoming and innovative community,” Dorf said.

His top priorities are to strengthen local businesses, promote sustainable practices and ensure the public safety department has the resources and training to do their job, he said.

Support for the business district “may involve reevaluating city zoning codes and ordinances to make sure we have the right regulations to allow entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses in Oakwood,” Dorf said. Also, the city can explore tax incentives for property owners who host pop-ups in empty storefronts and possibly a vacancy tax for chronically empty storefronts.

“We should aspire to be a zero-waste community. Oakwood can expand its fleet of electronic vehicles and explore options for curbside composting to add to our already robust recycling program,” Dorf said.

A recent campaign mailer paid for by the Montgomery County Republican Party questioned whether Dorf is a Marxist and stated that his friends, who were not named, say he is. Asked whether he considers himself a Marxist, Dorf said: “Absolutely not. It is absolutely a ridiculous statement. My wife and mother-in-law fled the Soviet Union.”

Dorf said he believes money is corruptive in politics and encourages anyone who sees negative ads to donate a few dollars to nonprofits that bring people together.

Dorf and his wife, Masha Kisel, are parents to 13-year-old twins who attend Oakwood City Schools.

Credit: Ashley Nicole Photography Credit: Ashley Nicole Photography

Sarena Kelley

Kelley is a landscape designer who moved to Oakwood in 2015. She attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, Pennsylvania State world campus, Sinclair College and the University of Dayton. She is a British Academy of Garden Design student. She has volunteered with the Garden Club of Dayton, Garden Gems, Oakwood Beautification committee, Oakwood MOMs and Key Spouse Liaison to Joint Command Commanders, Australian Outback.

“I am seeking office because I believe Oakwood is at an important transition point. As our community continues to grow and change, we need steady leadership that honors our traditions while preparing for the future. It is also essential that younger generations have a voice in shaping that future. As someone deeply committed to service and community, I want to bring fresh energy, perspective and long-term vision to the council table while working in a nonpartisan, solutions-focused way,” Kelley said. “My goal is to preserve what makes Oakwood unique while also improving transparency, strengthening community engagement and supporting sustainable, forward-looking policies.”

Her top goals will be building trust and collaboration, providing a fresh voice during transition and developing long-term strategic solutions, she said, such as supporting a thriving downtown business district, reviewing zoning regulations to ensure they serve residents well and advancing transparency in how council communicates and operates.

Kelley said she will approach every decision with dedication, transparency and a deep respect for the community’s values.

“The perspective of someone who has experience in historic preservation, landscape design, real estate and horticulture will be crucial in determining the best policies and practices for Oakwood,” she said. “I am committed to leading in a nonpartisan way, focused not on politics but on what we all agree is a fair representation of our residents and neighborhoods. My background in sustainability, preservation and community engagement has given me the tools to balance tradition with progress, ensuring Oakwood remains a vibrant, welcoming place for all.”

Leigh Turben

Turben is a retired corporate banker who earned a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and is certified as a cash manager and treasury professional.

She has served on the Oakwood Budget Review Committee, Business Advisory Council for Wright Memorial Public Library and Dorothy Lane Market Consumer Advisory Board. She also has served as Oakwood Historical Society president, vice president, assistant treasurer and membership chair.

Turben was appointed to council in early 2021 to fill a vacant seat and subsequently was elected to a four-year term.

“Oakwood has been my home for over 35 years, and I’ve enjoyed all the benefits of living here. I love our longstanding traditions and strong sense of community — qualities that make Oakwood so special. When you love something, you want to give back — and for me, serving on City Council is the most meaningful way to give back to the community I love," she said.

Her top priorities for Oakwood are ensuring clean and safe water, reenergizing the business districts and strengthening cybersecurity she said.

“Oakwood’s water currently meets all primary EPA standards, but we must plan ahead. Much of our water infrastructure is aging — some underground lines are over 100 years old. In addition, proposed legislation will require the removal of all lead service lines. The decisions we make in the coming years will be critical to the health and well-being of our citizens," she said.

As chair of the newly formed Business Districts Committee, Turben said they have completed a “business walk” visiting every Oakwood business.

“I envision beautiful, thriving business districts — bustling with people and free of vacancy signs," she said.

The city has made strides in sustainability, but the city can expand recycling efforts, encourage more native plantings, support clean-air initiatives and work toward a zero-waste future.

“The threat of cyberattacks is real. Today, local governments are being targeted — leading to compromised data, service outages and costly recovery efforts. While Oakwood is actively improving its cybersecurity and complying with new state requirements, I believe we must go further. We need to proactively use every available resource to strengthen our defenses and protect our systems. These priorities — clean water, vibrant business districts and strong cybersecurity — are essential to the future of Oakwood," Turben said.