Election 2025: 4 candidates vying for 3 seats on Bethel school board

Vieth said he is seeking the office again because he “felt led to serve our community” and to continue the success Bethel has had in the last two years.

For Donahue, it was her turn to give back to the district as a board member after years of being a volunteer at the school and attending countless school board meetings.

“During the past four years of my first term there have been several accomplishments. We know there is still work ahead to keep Bethel Local Schools moving forward with continued success,” Donahue said.

Amburgey said she is “excited about the future of Bethel Local Schools. I want to be an involved participant that is supportive.”

Lancaster said that “while Bethel excels in high school academics and athletics, the state continues to find us falling short at the elementary level. That’s why I’m running for the board to ensure our district focuses on fixing this longstanding problem. Taxpayers and parents judge success by the state report card it’s our checks and balances. We can’t keep coming up short in K-3 literacy.”

The top issues facing the district include new building with continued enrollment, Vieth said. Others include “continued safety improvements and improvement of students’ learning experience and environment,” he said.

The issues include the need to add more classroom space and ensure all student needs are met, Donahue said.

“I will always be an advocate for safety and security of our staff, students, and community,” Donahue said.

For Amburgey, the issues include “supporting and strengthening Bethel’s already strong academic programs along with being a voice in developing a plan for our district’s growth and supporting and retaining the excellent staff who make Bethel a great place to learn.”

Lancaster said ensuring academic excellence, managing growth responsibly and strengthening communication between schools and families are top issues.

“I would address these by supporting teachers with the resources they need, making thoughtful decisions about facilities and budgets, and promoting transparency so the community stays informed and involved,” she said.