Election 2025: 4 candidates vying for Trotwood City Council

All four candidates responded to a Dayton Daily News questionnaire, sharing their reasons for running and plans for office, if elected.

Bettye Gales

Gales said she hopes to continue to serve as a “steady and trusted voice” for Trotwood residents.

If re-elected, she plans to advocate for continued demolition of dilapidated buildings/homes, bring new housing to the community and support legislation that would attract new businesses and jobs to the city.

“Trotwood is really growing, and I want to continue being a part of council to keep this city moving forward,” Gales said. “... As a member of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation, I will listen, ask viable questions and make a good decision for the community.”

Robert Kelley Jr.

Kelley, who has previous experience as a Trotwood City Council member, said he’s seeking a new term because of his “personal connection” to the community, and thanks to rallying encouragement he said he’s received from supporters of his previous terms.

Kelley’s top priorities for office include continued infrastructure improvements, attracting more businesses and ensuring Trotwood residents maintain their Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare benefits. “I believe I represent the values of Trotwood’s residents; we want a clean, welcoming environment to live in where essential basic needs and services, like health care, education and employment are met or accessible,” he said. “... I have always listened to and worked with integrity on behalf of the Trotwood community. I will continue to bring that same level of ethical decision-making, competency and effective purpose-driven leadership once elected.”

Martha Clark

Clark said she’s seeking re-election to the District 2 council seat to continue working to progress the city forward with goals for “smart” growth.

Her top three priorities for office include promoting safe and thriving neighborhoods through community engagement and homeownership; advocating for economic growth and opportunity through new businesses and jobs; and supporting community investment and civic engagement.

“I listen, research issues thoroughly and make decisions based on what is best for our community,” Clark said. “My background in finance, combined with years of volunteer and civic leadership, allows me to approach city challenges with fiscal responsibility and compassion for our residents.”

Tommy McGuffey Jr.

McGuffey said he’s seeking election to council to serve as a voice for the people, advocating for “solutions, opportunity and growth.”

His top three priorities include workforce development through expanded career training and skill-building opportunities; economic growth through support of small businesses and job creation; and investing in programs and policies to support community safety and quality of life.