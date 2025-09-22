Election 2025: Clayton voters to choose new mayor

The two candidates faced off previously during the November 2023 election, which resulted in Farmer taking over Lieberman’s spot on council.

Both candidates answered a series of questions for the Dayton Daily News in their own words. The details below come from those answers. The full text they provided will be available in our comprehensive Voter Guide, which will be posted on our website later this month.

Ryan Farmer

Farmer, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, is in his second year as Ward 1 councilman. He said he’s the best choice for the job of mayor because he has a “proven record of addressing challenging issues,” thanks to his work within the grassroots Keep It Rural organization, which addresses zoning issues in the city and has led housing referendum efforts.

As mayor, Farmer said he aims to ensure city planning documents align objectives with the will of residents, support essential services like police/fire/EMS and public works to keep pace with resident and business growth, attract more businesses to town and address fiscal issues.

To achieve these goals, Farmer would help assemble action committees compiled of city leaders and residents, seek expert opinions on the needs of first responders, seek out businesses to fill available properties on Main Street and Ohio 49 and request fiscal analysis of the city’s finances.

“This election will have a major impact on the future of Clayton,” Farmer said. “The city can take pause and rethink its future or press forward into less favorable growth.”

Farmer said he feels resident concerns have not been properly addressed by leadership in recent years.

“Resident input must be listened to and their input captured, now and in the future,” he said. “As mayor, I will be a driving force to make this a constant theme of the city.”

Dennis Lieberman

Lieberman, a senior partner at the Flanagan, Lieberman and Rambo law firm, said his previous 10 years on Clayton council make him the best candidate for the mayor’s seat.

As mayor, Lieberman said his top priorities are to keep residents “safe and secure;” support “reasonable” economic growth and development; and to ensure an exceptional quality of life for all residents.

To achieve these goals, Lieberman would ensure first responders have what they need to serve the growing community, market Clayton as a “family-friendly, business-ready city with strong community values,” and prioritize upkeep of roads, parks, services and schools.

Lieberman said he would also create a committee of younger residents to give feedback and ideas about how to retain younger generations of Claytonians with affordable housing and city amenities.

“Clayton is at a turning point; we face challenges with growth, infrastructure and finances,” Lieberman said. “But we also have incredible opportunities to strengthen our community.”

Lieberman said recent issues like development and rate of growth have led council meetings and discourse to become heated, with residents and city leaders divided.

“Clayton is not the land upon which we built our homes; it is the people that live in those homes. It is those people I will represent,” he said. “It is those people for whom I will weigh both sides of every issue and do what I think is right for our entire community.”