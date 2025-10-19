Election 2025: Current 1st ward Troy councilmember faces challenger

Harris, 44, is making a first bid for elected office and is a small business manager.

Change is needed to ensure Troy’s future, Harris said.

“There is a must for transparency and clear communication that is not being given. The citizens are not being heard and met with results,” he said.

Jeffrey Whidden

Whidden said he decided to run for council in 2021 because Troy is a medium-sized city with strong rural influences where amenities of large cities are nearby, but the problems stay an arm’s reach away.

“I knew that this wasn’t by mistake, Troy is a special town because smart, civic-minded and dedicated people in the past worked hard to make it so. I recognized that the next generation had to step up and do its part to move the ball forward,” Whidden said.

Explore Troy looking to clean up brownfield site off of South Union Street

When asked to identify top issues facing the city, Whidden said road construction is always a hot topic.

“The disruption to traffic, parking and local business is a major concern,” Whidden said. “Construction fatigue is a real thing, so balancing that with also making sure the city is fulfilling its duty to provide the best services to the citizens is a constant balancing act.”

Other issues for Whidden include the 1st Ward’s lack of a city park. “I love the city parks department. They do a great job. But the citizens in the 1st Ward pay taxes that help pay for the parks department just like everybody else in the city and (do) not to have a walkable park in the 1st Ward is something that needs to be fixed. I have brought this up to city staff multiple times and will continue to work with city staff and other members on council towards fixing this problem. The upcoming Parks and Recreation master plan should address this,” he said.

Communication between citizens and city government also needs to be more collaborative and efficient, Whidden said.

“While I make sure to respond to all questions and emails I receive from citizens of the 1st Ward, I understand that there is a feeling that the city government as a whole is not listening and/or not responding to citizens’ concerns,” Whidden said.

Whidden is in favor of a proposal put forward by Councilman Severt for a city-wide alert app, he said.

“I believe this can answer questions and issues quickly and can send alerts faster when needed,” he said. “If this would’ve been operational during the Water Main break near the treatment plant last winter, targeted boil water notices could have been sent directly to the citizens affected.”

Jeffrey Harris

Harris said housing is an issue, noting costs have steadily risen while wages have remained relatively flat.

“Many working families, seniors and young residents struggle to find affordable homes,” he said.

Some older neighborhoods are declining, Harris said, adding new development often focuses on higher-income buyers.

“I would advocate for a balanced housing strategy that includes affordable housing incentives for builders, rehabilitation grants for aging properties and zoning updates that support mixed-income neighborhoods. We need to encourage infill development and protect existing residents from being priced out,” Harris said.

Another issue, Harris said, is economic growth and wage equity.

“While Troy’s economy is growing, that growth hasn’t reached everyone equally. Many residents work hard but still struggle to keep up with the cost of living,” he said.

There’s also a shortage of mid-wage jobs and training opportunities for local workers, Harris said.

“I’d push for a city-led Local Workforce Partnership Initiative — collaborating with schools, Edison State Community College and local employers to create targeted training programs for emerging industries. The goal is to ensure Troy residents can fill the jobs of tomorrow right here at home," Harris said.

Harris said he would frame this issue as an investment in Troy’s long-term prosperity. By demonstrating how workforce partnerships attract employers and reduce turnover, he said he’d show the council that workforce investment is not an expense — it’s a multiplier for the city’s tax revenue and local spending power.

Another issue is increasing concern about aging roads, traffic flow and the lack of safe walkways and bike paths, Harris said.

“Additionally, parts of Troy are underserved in terms of parks, community spaces and modern amenities that make a city vibrant and livable,” he said. “I’d advocate for a 10-year infrastructure renewal plan that includes roads, sidewalks and green spaces, funded through state and federal grants, alongside local partnerships. We must prioritize community safety and accessibility, especially for families and seniors.”