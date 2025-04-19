Election 2025: Four compete for three seats in Troy city council at-large race

The at-large race is joined on the ballot by races for council’s 3rd and 6th Wards, also featuring Republican candidates. A November race in the 1st Ward will feature incumbent Jeffrey Whidden and Jeffrey Harris.

All other council seats including that of president, held by William Rozell, are unopposed.Council members will be paid $9,207 annually beginning in January 2026. The president’s seat will pay $9,863 annually.

AT LARGE RACE

Why are you running?

Friedly: The citizens of Troy want a servant leader that will get out among them and listen to their concerns. I have a long history of serving in roles that require this. I also have a significant interest in the laws and regulations governing our city.

Severt: I am seeking a seat on City Council and running at this time as I feel I can give back to my community through effective representation and advocacy the wishes and concerns of the community.

Snee: I want to be involved in our local government because I believe the decisions made at this level have a significant impact on the community. If I am re-elected, I plan to continue to listen to citizens and support new and different ways to communicate with our community. I will support efforts to make our local government responsive, efficient and effective.

Westfall: Troy has been my home for most of my life, having been married for 43 years and raising four sons here, I care deeply about Troy’s future and want to keep it a vibrant, safe, and welcoming place for future generations. I’m running for reelection because I believe in Troy’s potential—and I want to continue building on the progress we’ve made. Before serving on City Council, I spent several years on the Park Board, where I worked to support and preserve the parks and recreational spaces. As a nurse for the past 43 years, I’ve spent my career advocating for others and bring that same dedication and voice to City Hall.

What do you see as the three top issues that are being or should be addressed by the council/city? How would you address them?

Friedly: 1) The increased promotion of human life both at its beginnings and in young adulthood. I would provide as much support as possible to those organizations successfully working to provide parent teaching, mentoring and training, as well as practical items. Conduct research as to what types of programs have been the most successful in promoting the health and wellbeing of future productive citizens. Seek to bring and practically support those programs in our city.

2) The promotion of fully engaged and joyful young adult life: Investigate the most successful programs that address young deaths occurring due to drug and alcohol addictions. Perhaps we need to think outside of the box as to what we can invest in that will bring long-term results. Even zoo therapy, utilizing trained animals and staff in a controlled environment, to help young people, could be considered and supported.

3) Over-regulation, which requires more taxing to support, needs to be addressed: Did we truly need a rule called DORA? I believe we want to promote honest, useful and even recreational businesses in Troy, but adding more regulations and red tape is not the proven way to do it. Citizens expressed a good deal of unhappiness with having the downtown area tied up for years because of a dispute over what to do with one building. I would seek to cut unnecessary red tape, regulation and excessive fees.

Severt:

1) The restoration of engagement by the community. I recently found a booklet from 1975 put out by the Troy Chamber titled: Where Civic Pride is City Wide. We Trojans have a lot to be proud of with our beautiful downtown, recreation amenities and healthy economy, but I feel like we have lost some of that old school charm and swagger that made all citizens proud. We want citizens to feel welcome and engaged and that’s one of the reasons I helped start the quarterly at large meetings throughout the community.

2) The need for affordable housing. The housing market is strong in our town and that is generally a good thing, but we need to make sure we are having access to reasonable housing for those wishing to reside or return to the area.

3) Amenities to attract a vibrant workforce. The environment of labor is changing, and the fact is people wish to reside where they have recreational, social and educational opportunities that extend beyond customary. Troy has many of these such as Hobart Arena, the Urban Nature Preserve, etc. However, it is important we continue to invest and grow our opportunities to attract and retain our citizens.

Snee: 1) Economic development - This has remained the City Council’s top objective for many years. I will continue to support the Council’s efforts to work with the Chamber of Commerce, Community Improvement Corporation, and other organizations to develop vacant land needed for industrial use. I will support business retention and expansion efforts because I think that it is as important to assist our current businesses as it is to attract new businesses to our area.

2) Citizen communication - This is both an issue that has come up over time about general communications and an issue that came to light with the recent water main break. The need for emergency communications with citizens is something that should be a primary consideration for Council in the near future, and an issue that needs to be reviewed often and improved as technology advances. As councilmembers, we also need to continue to suggest ways to communicate information on a regular basis to inform and educate citizens.

3) Project Management - The city will have several major projects involving road construction, streetscape improvement and maintenance of city facilities over the next five to 10 years. As a council member, I will encourage stakeholder meetings to hear feedback about projects from city residents. I will also expect to see planning for future projects included in the annual budget proposals prepared by city staff.

Westfall: 1. Jobs & Economic Development: Jobs and economic development are a priority for me. Troy’s future depends on a strong, diverse economy. I’m committed to attracting new industries, supporting local businesses and protecting our industrial base to create good paying jobs and generating long-term growth.

2. Housing That Works for Everyone: We need housing options that meet the needs of all residents from young families to seniors. Thoughtful planning and smart development will ensure Troy remains affordable, accessible and livable for all.

3. A Safe and Vibrant Downtown: A thriving downtown is the heart of a strong community. I will continue to advocate for public safety, smart investment and revitalization efforts that make our downtown a place where people want to live, work, shop and gather. For over 30 years, I’ve been actively involved in revitalizing our downtown--- renovating nine historic buildings and adding commercial, retail and residential spaces while preserving Troy’s unique charm. This work isn’t done. I want Troy to be the kind of place where children grow up proud of their community and where they return to raise families of their own. I’ll continue fighting for smart growth, strong neighborhoods and a city that works for everyone.