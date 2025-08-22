Election 2025: Hotly contested Greene County races expected in November

More than 100 local candidates have been certified by the Greene County Board of Elections for Ohio’s Nov. 4 general election ballot. While some races are hotly contested, many — including several townships and smaller municipalities — don’t have enough candidates to fill each seat.

The filing deadline for most issues and candidates was Aug. 6. The Greene County Board of Elections certified its candidates on Aug. 13., though one candidate — for Sugarcreek Twp. trustee — has since dropped out.

The deadline to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 6. Ohioans can check their voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Here are candidates in contested races who have been certified so far for the Nov. 4 ballot:

Beavercreek City Council (three seats): Glenn Duerr, Ed Maloof, Tiffany Schwartz, Zach Upton, Sarah Bills

Bellbrook City Council (three seats): Forrest Greenwood, Kathleen Wright, Katherine Cyphers, Jenn Leclaire

Fairborn City Council (three seats): Rodney McCubbins, Brian Dodd, Jimmy Baker, Mary Reaster

Xenia City Council (three seats): Jesse Rubio, Frank Trapanotto, Rachel Huffman, Thomas Scrivens, Carlos Walker

Clifton Village Council (four seats): Byron Hess II, Robert Nicewaner, Kim Lewis, Robert Tate, Anthony Satariano II

Yellow Springs Mayor: Mark Heise, Steve McQueen

Yellow Springs Village Council (four seats): Dino Pallotta, Scott Osterholm, Brian Housh, Stephanie Pearce, Angie Hsu, Senay Semere

Beavercreek Twp. Trustee (two seats): Bob Stone, Debborah Wallace, Joseph Jenkins

Miami Twp. Trustee (two seats): Marilan Moir, Jed Hanna, Lori Askeland

Ross Twp. Trustee (two seats): Lynzy Campbell, David Boeck, James Spahr

New Jasper Twp. Trustee (two seats): Mike Horsley, Philip Clevenger, Darla Licklider

Spring Valley Twp. Trustee (two seats): Paul Martin, Carrie Smith, Floyd Tharpe

Silvercreek Twp. Trustee (two seats): Travis Heim, Tony Whaley, J. Gordon Dwyer, Daniel Ross

Sugarcreek Twp. Trustee (two seats): Fred Cramer, Marvin Moeller, Douglas Day, Jodi M. Puterbaugh

Xenia Twp. Trustee (two seats): Scott Miller, Jeremy Vandyne, Jared Jones

Beavercreek City School Board (three seats): Joann Rigano, Nathan Boone, Krista Hunt, Carl Fischer IV, Claire Chinske

Xenia Community School Board (three seats): Tyler Scott, Deborah Williams, Mary Grech, George Leightenheimer, Jennifer Marietta, Cedric Tolbert, Joshua Day

Greene County has several uncontested races, including mayoral races for Bellbrook, Xenia, Bowersville, and Jamestown, as well as Bath Twp. trustee, Cedarville Twp. trustee, Jamestown Village Council, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, Cedar Cliff Local Schools, Fairborn City Schools, Greeneview Local Schools, and Yellow Springs Village Schools.

Additionally, Fairborn Municipal Court Judge Beth Cappelli and Xenia Municipal Court Judge David McNamee are both running for reelection unopposed.

A few municipalities have races where not enough candidates are running to fill the number of vacant seats. These include Bowersville Village Council, Cedarville Village Council, Spring Valley Village Council, Caesarscreek Twp. Trustee, and Jefferson Twp. Trustee.

Key dates for Ohio’s Nov. 4 general election:

Aug. 25: Write-in candidates’ deadline to file declarations of intent with the election board

Oct. 6: The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration for the Nov. 4 election

Oct. 7: Early voting begins

