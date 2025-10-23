Breaking: 5 things to do to celebrate Halloween in Dayton this weekend

Election 2025: Key city, village, township races to watch Nov. 4

Voters cast ballots during early voting on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Montgomery County Board of Elections. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Voters cast ballots during early voting on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Montgomery County Board of Elections. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Voters will decide on Nov. 4 the direction of multiple area cities, villages and townships for years to come. There are nearly 70 local races on the ballot in Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties.

This includes six competitive mayor races, and city commission races that will determine control of Dayton and large suburbs such as Beavercreek, Kettering and Troy.

In Dayton, Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. faces a challenge from Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss. Each is running on a slate with two other commission candidates, meaning the outcome could control who wields a majority on the five-person commission.

The race could be described as a referendum on the direction Dayton is headed.

“I am running for a second term as mayor of Dayton to build upon all of the progress and growth we have seen in Dayton over the last decade,” Mims said.

“I am seeking office as the mayor of Dayton to usher in a new generation of problem-solvers,” said Turner-Sloss.

Kettering is guaranteed to get new leadership. Mayor Peggy Lehner is not running for reelection. Councilman Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith are vying for the seat.

“I’ve owned and operated successful Kettering businesses and I’ve spent years creating jobs and opportunities for families,” said Scott. “Now, I’m running for mayor — because I believe it’s time for steady leadership that leads, and puts our residents and businesses first."

“With the support and endorsement of (Lehner), I chose to run to help keep Kettering the most professionally run city in the region,” said Suddith. “Our city has enjoyed decades of council leadership without the noise and distraction of partisan politics, I am committed to upholding that tradition in our city.”

Kettering also has three candidates running for two city council seats.

In Moraine, incumbent Mayor Teri Murphy faces a challenge from former councilwoman Erica Watts.

Asked for the Dayton Daily News Voters Guide why voters should elect them as the best choice, Murphy wrote: “My vision (both as resident and elected official) has always been to work to make Moraine a city that we can all be proud of.”

Said Watts: “What I can promise is that I am a person who will hear you and will work with you to solve concerns, listen to ideas, and encourage anyone to get involved. I strongly believe that a community that will come together and work together will prosper.”

In Greene County, control of the village of Yellow Springs is also in the balance. In the race for mayor, Mark Heise and Steve McQeen are facing off to replace outgoing Mayor Pam Conine. And six candidates are competing for three open seats on the five-member council.

Another Greene County race to watch is the five-way race for three seats on the Beavercreek city council. That council consists of six members and a mayor, and taxes are a major issue in that race. Beavercreek is one of only three cities in Ohio that relies almost solely on property tax and doesn’t have an income tax.

Xenia is also selecting a new mayor, but the race can already be called. Councilman Ethan Reynolds is running unopposed to replace Mayor Will Urschel. Five people are running for two seats on Xenia city council.

There are 30 township trustee races on the ballot in the four-county region. Montgomery County’s largest townships — Washington, Miami and Harrison — each have three candidates on the ballot for two seats.

The race in Miami Twp. features an incumbent, the son of another incumbent, and the current township fiscal officer who is facing a removal petition from the Ohio Attorney General because of a gold purchasing scheme.

Local elections like this November’s tend to have much lower voter turnout than in years with statewide or federal candidates on the ballot.

“(That) is so unfortunate because this is where the rubber meets the road,” said Rhine McLin, chairwoman of the Montgomery County Board of Elections and former Dayton mayor.

“You don’t call a president for potholes, you don’t call a president about what’s happening at your schools,” she said. “It’s so important to have a direct impact on your life every day through your hometown elections.”

And in these smaller races, every vote is particularly important, she notes.

“We shouldn’t take these elections so lightly, because they such a great impact, and this is where we actually see that elections are won by one vote or five votes or 10 votes and that can make a difference in your life,” she said.

Greene CountyNo. of candidatesNo. of seats
Beavercreek City Council53
Beavercreek Twp. Trustee32
Bellbrook City Council43
Clifton Village Council 54
Fairborn City Council43
Mayor, Village of Yellow Springs21
Miami Twp. Trustee32
New Jasper Twp. Trustee32
Ross Twp. Trustee32
Sillvercreek Twp. Trustee42
Spring Valley Twp. Trustee32
Sugarcreek Twp. Trustee42
Xenia City Council52
Xenia Twp. Trustee32
Yellow Springs Village Council63
Miami County  
Bethel Twp Trustee32
Bradford Village Council54
Fletcher Village Council64
Monroe Twp Trustee32
Piqua City Commission 3rd Ward31
Springcreek Twp Trustee52
Troy 1st Ward Member Of Council21
Troy County Council-At-Large43
Washington Twp Trustee42
West Milton Village Council42
West Milton Village Mayor21
Montgomery County   
Butler Twp Trustee32
Clay Twp Trustee32
Clayton Council at Large63
Clayton Mayor 21
Dayton Commission42
Dayton Mayor21
Englewood Council53
German Twp. Trustee32
Germantown Council53
Harrison Twp. Trustee32
Jackson Twp. Trustee52
Kettering Council at Large32
Kettering Mayor21
Miami Twp. Trustee32
Montgomery County Municipal Court21
Moraine Mayor21
New Lebanon Council 53
Oakwood Council32
Oakwood School Board 43
Perry Twp. Fiscal Officer21
Perry Twp. Trustee52
Riverside Council54
Trotwood Council District 1 21
Trotwood Council District 2 21
Union Council 53
Vandalia Council63
Vandalia Municipal Court Judge21
Washington Twp Trustee32
Warren County   
Carlisle City Council54
Franklin City Council53
Harveysburg Village Council64
Lebanon City Council54
Maineville Village Council54
Mason City Council84
Clearcreek Twp. Trustee32
Franklin Twp. Trustee42
Hamilton Twp. Trustee42
Harlan Twp. Trustee52
Massie Twp. Trustee42
Wayne Twp. Trustee32
Waynesville Village Council64
In Other News
1
16-year-old injured in stabbing, fight in Dayton
2
State analysts want to subtract $50 million from sought-after AES Ohio...
3
Local families, shops feeling the impact of federal government shutdown
4
5 things to do to celebrate Halloween in Dayton this weekend
5
Election 2025: 4 candidates vying for Trotwood City Council

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.