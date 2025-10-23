Election 2025: Key city, village, township races to watch Nov. 4

The race could be described as a referendum on the direction Dayton is headed.

“I am running for a second term as mayor of Dayton to build upon all of the progress and growth we have seen in Dayton over the last decade,” Mims said.

“I am seeking office as the mayor of Dayton to usher in a new generation of problem-solvers,” said Turner-Sloss.

Kettering is guaranteed to get new leadership. Mayor Peggy Lehner is not running for reelection. Councilman Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith are vying for the seat.

“I’ve owned and operated successful Kettering businesses and I’ve spent years creating jobs and opportunities for families,” said Scott. “Now, I’m running for mayor — because I believe it’s time for steady leadership that leads, and puts our residents and businesses first."

“With the support and endorsement of (Lehner), I chose to run to help keep Kettering the most professionally run city in the region,” said Suddith. “Our city has enjoyed decades of council leadership without the noise and distraction of partisan politics, I am committed to upholding that tradition in our city.”

Kettering also has three candidates running for two city council seats.

In Moraine, incumbent Mayor Teri Murphy faces a challenge from former councilwoman Erica Watts. Asked for the Dayton Daily News Voters Guide why voters should elect them as the best choice, Murphy wrote: “My vision (both as resident and elected official) has always been to work to make Moraine a city that we can all be proud of.”

Said Watts: “What I can promise is that I am a person who will hear you and will work with you to solve concerns, listen to ideas, and encourage anyone to get involved. I strongly believe that a community that will come together and work together will prosper.”

In Greene County, control of the village of Yellow Springs is also in the balance. In the race for mayor, Mark Heise and Steve McQeen are facing off to replace outgoing Mayor Pam Conine. And six candidates are competing for three open seats on the five-member council. Another Greene County race to watch is the five-way race for three seats on the Beavercreek city council. That council consists of six members and a mayor, and taxes are a major issue in that race. Beavercreek is one of only three cities in Ohio that relies almost solely on property tax and doesn’t have an income tax.

Xenia is also selecting a new mayor, but the race can already be called. Councilman Ethan Reynolds is running unopposed to replace Mayor Will Urschel. Five people are running for two seats on Xenia city council.

There are 30 township trustee races on the ballot in the four-county region. Montgomery County’s largest townships — Washington, Miami and Harrison — each have three candidates on the ballot for two seats.

The race in Miami Twp. features an incumbent, the son of another incumbent, and the current township fiscal officer who is facing a removal petition from the Ohio Attorney General because of a gold purchasing scheme.

Local elections like this November’s tend to have much lower voter turnout than in years with statewide or federal candidates on the ballot.

“(That) is so unfortunate because this is where the rubber meets the road,” said Rhine McLin, chairwoman of the Montgomery County Board of Elections and former Dayton mayor.

“You don’t call a president for potholes, you don’t call a president about what’s happening at your schools,” she said. “It’s so important to have a direct impact on your life every day through your hometown elections.” And in these smaller races, every vote is particularly important, she notes. “We shouldn’t take these elections so lightly, because they such a great impact, and this is where we actually see that elections are won by one vote or five votes or 10 votes and that can make a difference in your life,” she said.