Election 2025: New faces in 3-way race for 2 Kettering council seats

Laura Arber

Arber, 62, has lived in Kettering for 27 years and is newly retired from CareSource, where she worked as a project manager and business analyst.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University and is a Kettering Leadership Academy graduate who serves on the Parks and Recreation Board and the Arts Council.

She previously served on the Board of Community Relations and was involved in the 2023 City of Kettering Strategic Plan as a co-ride leader for the Dayton Major Taylor Cycling group, and she is also on her church council.

“My desire to run became strong after serving on the yearlong Strategic Planning Committee. That experience truly opened my eyes to what it takes to run a city and my desire to be at the table where those important financial decisions are made,” Arber said.

Arber is also at a new phase in her life, she said.

“Since retiring from CareSource in May, I now have more time to devote to serving our community,” Arber said. “I’m a problem-solver who believes in a data-driven approach, and I will bring that collaborative voice to the council to ensure our city operates efficiently and that every taxpayer dollar is used effectively.”

Modernizing infrastructure, strategic economic growth and preserving parks and recreation are three critical areas in the city.

“Our city is mature, and our biggest challenge is our aging infrastructure — the pipes, the roads and even some of our housing stock. The solution: we must be more strategic and proactive. I will work to expand the use of the Kettering Development Corporation to acquire and revitalize blighted properties, turning liabilities into assets, and dedicating resources to maintain our roads and essential services," she said.

Growing the city’s tax base is key to funding services without overburdening residents, Arber said.

“It’s about smart growth,” she said. “I support attracting new businesses that fit our community, and most importantly, retaining our existing anchor institutions like Kettering Health. We need a formal line of communication between the city and our businesses to listen and respond to their needs.”

The parks system is a point of pride, said Arber, who added that she will champion continued investment to ensure they remain vibrant, accessible and a cornerstone of the Kettering lifestyle.

Dan Palmer

Palmer, 54, is a 29-year Kettering resident and fourth-grade teacher at John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

After graduating from the University of Dayton, he began teaching in the Kettering City School District. In his 26 years in public education, he also has served as an assistant principal and principal, as well as a YMCA camp director.

He is a member of the Dorwood Optimist Club and Trout Unlimited. Palmer said he has coached many sports and volunteered at countless community events. He and his wife, Karla, also a teacher, are parents to two daughters.

“I am running for a seat on Kettering City Council because I believe in this city and its future. Kettering’s wonderful residents deserve a high standard of living, a city that is safe, surrounded by green spaces and recreation opportunities. Working as an educator, I want to set an example for Kettering’s youth and give back to my community,” Palmer said.

His top priority is addressing the declining tax base in part by working collaboratively with city leaders and entrepreneurs to establish incentive programs, which may include fee waivers, grants and other tools to support growth, he said.

“By offering thoughtful incentives, we can attract new businesses, create jobs and generate revenue that strengthens our economy. Expanding the tax base will also make Kettering more appealing to both homeowners and entrepreneurs, ensuring long-term growth and stability,” Palmer said.

City Council must model fiscal responsibility by conducting a comprehensive, transparent expenditure analysis with input from citizens and stakeholders, according to Palmer.

Transparency and public participation are critical to building trust, he said.

“I will maintain an open-door policy and actively listen to the concerns and ideas of Kettering residents,” he said. “I will also create multiple channels of communication — both traditional and digital — so residents of all ages can easily share their voices.”

Palmer said he also will prioritize maintaining and enhancing community parks.

“As a lifelong nature enthusiast and fly-fisherman, green spaces are vital to our health and well-being,” he said.

Tyler Scott

Scott, 23, is a lifelong Kettering resident and graduate of Fairmont High School and Sinclair Community College with an associate’s degree.

He works as a personal banker and previously was employed by the city of Kettering for eight years. He was selected in 2019 to the American Legion Buckeye Boys State and is a volunteer youth basketball coach at the Kettering Recreational Complex. He is not related to Councilman Bob Scott.

“I’m running because I believe Kettering deserves leadership that listens, serves and acts with integrity. I’ve worked for the city, in retail management and now in banking. I understand both community needs and financial responsibility. This race isn’t about politics: it’s about people. I’m committed to restoring pride in our neighborhoods, bringing jobs back and ensuring Kettering remains a place families can truly call home,” Scott said.

The top three issues to address in Kettering are affordable housing, job creation and lack of participation in local government.

Scott said he supports a ban on short-term rentals of less than 28 days.

“According to my research, there are over 100 AirBnbs in the city. This would make housing available quickly as revitalizing old buildings and constructing new housing takes more time than we have,” he said.

Scott also believes in refining the zoning process to make rezoning easier, as well as offering property tax abatements to attract new housing developments, he said.

An incentivized tax plan is needed for businesses to relocate and invest in Kettering, he said, and Scott said he plans to address low government participation through live-streaming meetings and allowing for questions to be asked remotely.

Backyard chickens

The issue of backyard chickens was brought before the Kettering Board of Zoning Appeals and Kettering City Council, which both affirmed decisions by city staff that backyard chickens at a residence violated city law.

Arber: “As a city council candidate, my responsibility is to adhere to the current ordinances and charter of the city of Kettering. Presently, the city code prohibits the keeping of poultry in residential zones. Should this issue be formally presented to the city council for review, I would approach the discussion with a data-driven and collaborative approach. Specifically, I would want to review the experiences of comparable communities, evaluating the advantages and disadvantages associated with code enforcement, sanitation, noise and neighborhood impact before considering any modifications. All policy decisions, including residential chickens, must prioritize the well-being, safety and quality of life for all Kettering residents,” she said.

Palmer: “My answer is simple. There are rules and regulations in place under the city’s charter regarding issues like this one. When an issue is presented by a citizen that would require a change, exception or modification of an ordinance, city government must consider all facets of the request and offer the community member(s) the opportunity to present their concern(s). A vote takes place, an opportunity for appeal and the solidification of the decision. My opinion is that there is a process in place, a vote that occurred, and the decision delivered. I am a believer in the democratic process,” he said.

Scott: “On the issue of backyard chickens, I am for owning backyard chickens. I believe the limit should be five, as that is the limit for cats and dogs in the city. Roosters would not be permitted,” he said.