Election 2025: School property, income tax issues on Nov. 4 ballot

• Jefferson Twp. Local School District: A 3-year, annual income tax of 1% for current expenses. • New Lebanon School District: A 5-year, 0.5% income tax renewal for current expenses.

Warren County

• Springboro Schools: A 2.8-mill, 37-year bond issue to fund $115 million in projects, including a new school for pre-kindergarten through second grade for $66.6 million, a $6.9 million multipurpose stadium, junior high school addition for $6.9 million, plus an additional $34.5 million in areas of safety, technology and other improvements and upgrades. It would cost $98 for each $100,000 of appraised home value; however, district officials have said with other millage coming off the tax roles, the total school tax bill would not increase. • Franklin City School District: A 1% continuing income tax to fund operations that would raise an estimated $6.3 million annually. • Carlisle Local School District: A 1% income tax repeal.

Greene County

• Beavercreek City School District: A 6.8-mill, 5-year emergency levy renewal; homeowners are already paying $238 for every $100,000 in property value, and this levy would generate $18,517,600.

Miami County

• Milton Union Schools: Renewal of a 3.9-mill, five-year levy for permanent improvements. Would generate $455,178 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $51, same as currently. • Troy City Schools District: Renewal of a 0.85-mill, five-year levy for Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Would generate $663,817 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $21, same as currently.

Butler County

• Lakota Local Schools: A new 4.99-mill bond issue that would collect $506.4 million and a 0.95-mill permanent improvement levy that would raise $4.98 million to fund its Master Facilities Plan. Both are 37-year tax issues and would cost $175 and $33 per $100,000 of home value, respectively. The net increase to taxpayers — an existing bond is scheduled to roll off in 2029 — would be roughly $93 a year per $100,000. • Madison Local Schools: A 10-year, 3.96-mill property tax levy renewal would help avoid an operating deficit. This would not raise the current cost, which is $139 for every $100,000 of property value. It is estimated to generate $1.1 million annually.

Clark County