Smith, Herbst, Fullam ahead in race for Vandalia-Butler school board

Candidates Herbst, Smith, and Fullam are incumbents, while Chewning is a newcomer.

Explore Go here for full election coverage

In responses to a recent Dayton Daily News questionnaire, the four candidates shared their reasons for running and plans for office, if elected.

Chewning said joined the race to bring a fresh perspective, with a goal to better represent district parents and promote better community engagement.

Herbst said she’s running for re-election to continue to ensure every student has access to a high-quality education in a safe and supportive environment.

Smith said she wants to continue serving on the board because she believes public schools are vital to strengthening communities by providing equal access to education and programs despite differences in socio-economic backgrounds.

Fullam said he’s seeking re-election to continue the forward momentum the district has experienced over his time on the board.