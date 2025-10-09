Election 2025: View hundreds of candidates in our Voter Guide

16 minutes ago
Our Voter Guide featuring candidates on the ballot in the November 2025 election is now live. You can access it here.

For years, the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News‑Sun and Journal‑News have published a Voter Guide to help inform area residents about races that will appear on their ballot.

ExploreElection 2025: Go here for full coverage of the Nov. 4 election

We do this to give voters the information they need before they step foot in their polling location or as they sit down with their absentee ballot.

This year’s Voter Guide features answers from hundreds of candidates for local races in the Nov. 4 election in Montgomery, Clark, Butler, Warren, Greene and Miami counties.

The guide only includes contested races (races with more candidates on the ballot than seats up for election). There are more than 140 competitive races in our six-county region.

Early voting: Early voting in the Nov. 4 election is underway. Go here for everything you need to know to cast your ballot.

Election 2025: For all of our election coverage, visit our Elections 2025 page on our websites.

