Election 2025: View hundreds of candidates in our Voter Guide

We do this to give voters the information they need before they step foot in their polling location or as they sit down with their absentee ballot.

This year’s Voter Guide features answers from hundreds of candidates for local races in the Nov. 4 election in Montgomery, Clark, Butler, Warren, Greene and Miami counties.

The guide only includes contested races (races with more candidates on the ballot than seats up for election). There are more than 140 competitive races in our six-county region.