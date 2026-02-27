Election 2026: 13 tax issues on Montgomery County May primary ballots

Montgomery County voters will decide on several new property tax levies and other issues during the May 5 primary election.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections this month certified issues and candidate petitions for the spring election.

Ohioans have until April 6 to update their voter registration. Early voting begins the next day and spans through the Sunday before Election Day.

Here are issues that were certified for Montgomery County ballots.

Butler Twp.: A 2.5-mill levy for fire and emergency services for a continuing period of time.

Butler Twp.: A 2.5-mill levy for police services for a continuing period of time.

Clay Twp.: 2.5-mill property tax levy for police services for a continuing period of time.

Harrison Twp.: 2.5-mill property tax levy for police services for a continuing period of time.

Jackson Twp. (unincorporated): 2-mill, 4-year property tax renewal for streets, roads and bridges.

Jackson Twp. (unincorporated): 1.8-mill, 5-year property tax renewal for police services.

Jefferson Twp. Local School District: Annual income tax of 1.25% on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district for current expenses for a continuing period of time.

Kettering City School District: 5.93 mill, 37-year bond issue for the purpose of new construction, improvements, renovations and other additions to school facilities, as well as equipment, furnishings, site improvements, and all necessary appurtenances.

Northridge Local School District: 2.2-mill property tax levy for general permanent improvements for a continuing period of time.

Trotwood: 5.75-mill, 5-year property tax renewal for current expenses.

Union: An additional annual 1% income tax for police and fire services for a continuing period of time.

Union: 3-mill, 5-year property tax renewal for roads, streets and bridges.

Washington Twp. (unincorporated): 0.9-mill property tax levy for police services for a continuing period of time.

West Carrollton: Seven charter amendments

Riverside, Englewood, Clayton, Centerville and Harrison Twp. voters also have local options.

