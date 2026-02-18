Election 2026: Contested races on Montgomery County May primary ballots

Montgomery County voters this spring will weigh in on what candidates they want to see advance to the general election for multiple local, state and federal races.
The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified candidates for the May 5 primary election on Tuesday. Most candidates were required to file their petitions to run for a seat by Feb. 4, with some communities like Kettering having a local filing deadline of Feb. 19.
The deadline to register to vote for the May 5 primary election is April 6.
Here are contested races that will appear on Montgomery County ballots this primary season:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMISSION
Democrats
Carolyn Rice, Centerville - Incumbent
Republicans
Margie Christie, Miamisburg
Norman J. Scearce, Trotwood
Jordan Wortham, Dayton
Lori Kennedy, Kettering
Independents
Michael Charles King Jr., West Carrollton
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE
Democrats
Richard F. Glennon III, Oakwood
Republicans
Steve Abshire, Centerville
Jack Pook, Centerville
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE - PROBATE DIVISION
Democrats
Michael L. Wright, Kettering
Cassandra A. Rice, Oakwood
Republicans
David Brannon, Centerville - Incumbent
OHIO HOUSE
State Rep, 37th District:
Democrats
Phil Crippen, Centerville
Tom Herner, Centerville
Republican
Tom Young, Washington Twp. - Incumbent
State Rep, 39th District:
Democrats
Daquan Neal, Dayton
Mike Stevens, Englewood
Republicans
Mark Campbell, Huber Heights
State Rep, 40th District:
Libertarian
Joshua Umbaugh, Miamisburg
Republican
Rodney Creech, West Alexandria - Incumbent
J. Todd Smith, Germantown
CONGRESS - DISTRICT 10
Democrats
Janice C. Beckett, Centerville
David Esrati, Dayton
Manuel Foggie, Cincinnati
Jan Kinner, Kettering
Kristina Knickerbocker, Yellow Springs
Tony Pombo, Beavercreek
Libertarians
Thomas F. McMasters, Huber Heights
Republicans
Mike Turner, Dayton - Incumbent
