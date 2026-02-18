Election 2026: Contested races on Montgomery County May primary ballots

A sign pointing to a ballot scanning machine at Montgomery County Board of Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 7. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

A sign pointing to a ballot scanning machine at Montgomery County Board of Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 7. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
By Sydney Dawes
16 minutes ago
Montgomery County voters this spring will weigh in on what candidates they want to see advance to the general election for multiple local, state and federal races.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified candidates for the May 5 primary election on Tuesday. Most candidates were required to file their petitions to run for a seat by Feb. 4, with some communities like Kettering having a local filing deadline of Feb. 19.

The deadline to register to vote for the May 5 primary election is April 6.

Here are contested races that will appear on Montgomery County ballots this primary season:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMISSION

Democrats

Carolyn Rice, Centerville - Incumbent

Republicans

Margie Christie, Miamisburg

Norman J. Scearce, Trotwood

Jordan Wortham, Dayton

Lori Kennedy, Kettering

Independents

Michael Charles King Jr., West Carrollton

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE

Democrats

Richard F. Glennon III, Oakwood

Republicans

Steve Abshire, Centerville

Jack Pook, Centerville

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE - PROBATE DIVISION

Democrats

Michael L. Wright, Kettering

Cassandra A. Rice, Oakwood

Republicans

David Brannon, Centerville - Incumbent

OHIO HOUSE

State Rep, 37th District:

Democrats

Phil Crippen, Centerville

Tom Herner, Centerville

Republican

Tom Young, Washington Twp. - Incumbent

State Rep, 39th District:

Democrats

Daquan Neal, Dayton

Mike Stevens, Englewood

Republicans

Mark Campbell, Huber Heights

State Rep, 40th District:

Libertarian

Joshua Umbaugh, Miamisburg

Republican

Rodney Creech, West Alexandria - Incumbent

J. Todd Smith, Germantown

CONGRESS - DISTRICT 10

Democrats

Janice C. Beckett, Centerville

David Esrati, Dayton

Manuel Foggie, Cincinnati

Jan Kinner, Kettering

Kristina Knickerbocker, Yellow Springs

Tony Pombo, Beavercreek

Libertarians

Thomas F. McMasters, Huber Heights

Republicans

Mike Turner, Dayton - Incumbent

