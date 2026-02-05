Election 2026: Here’s who filed to run in May primary to represent you in Congress

Below are candidates who filed to run for Congress by the Wednesday deadline with local boards of elections for the May 5 primary to represent parts of Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clark, Miami, Preble and Darke counties.

Ohio 1st Congressional District

Democrats

Greg Landsman, Cincinnati - Incumbent

Damon Lynch, Cincinnati

Libertarian

John Hancock, Cincinnati

Republicans

Holly Adams, Powell

Eric Conroy, Cincinnati

Steven Erbeck, Cincinnati

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, Cincinnati

Ohio 4th Congressional District

Democrat

Joshua Kolasinksi

Republican

Jim Jordan - Incumbent

Ohio 8th Congressional District

Democrats

Vanessa Enoch, West Chester

Madaris Grant, Cincinnati

Republican

Warren Davidson, Troy - Incumbent

Ohio 10th Congressional District

Democrats

Janice C. Beckett, Centerville

David Esrati, Dayton

Manuel Foggie, Cincinnati

Jan Kinner, Kettering

Kristina Knickerbocker, Yellow Springs

Tony Pombo, Beavercreek

Libertarians

Thomas F. McMasters, Huber Heights

Republicans

Mike Turner, Dayton - Incumbent

Ohio 15th Congressional District

Democrats

Don Leonard

Adam C. Miller

Libertarian

Brennan Jacob Barrington

Republican

Mike Carey - Incumbent

Samuel Ronan

