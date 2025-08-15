Election petitions denied for Troy, Tipp City school board presidents

Packard’s petitions were denied based on the board’s finding she did not meet signature requirements. Drums’ were rejected with the board finding her petition candidacy statement was dated after signature collection instead of before collection, as required by law.

“At this time, I don’t wish to comment,” Packard said via email.

Drum said she contacted the elections office about her request Thursday. “I believe the issue in question to be a clerical error of misunderstanding on my part. I intend to respectfully request that the Election Board reconsider my candidacy and will follow all necessary steps in that process,” Drum said. “Serving on the board for the past four years has been an honor, and I remain committed to supporting our schools, students and community. Regardless of the outcome, I am grateful for the trust and encouragement I have received and will continue working to ensure Tipp City Schools have a strong and successful future.”

While the petitions had what were described as “fatal” errors, the prospective candidate can file for reconsideration, said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, deputy director, board of elections.

“If the board didn’t certify a candidate for the ballot because they found the petition invalid or it didn’t meet requirements, the candidate can ask the board to reconsider its determination. Unlike a protest hearing (by the board), reconsideration hearings aren’t mandatory. But, if the board decides to have a hearing, it must consider evidence offered at the hearing showing the candidate or issue should be on the ballot. These are conducted similar to a protest hearing, but would be referred to as a reconsideration if filed by the candidate,” she said.

The deadline for filing for reconsideration is Aug. 22. A date for a hearing would be set by the board, if it agrees to hold reconsideration hearing.

The elections board also denied other school board candidate petitions for fatal errors including Amy Polisetty for Tipp City school board, and Jason Barnhart and Adam Fullenkamp for Troy school board. Those three are not incumbents. Tipp City school district voters will vote for two board members. At this point, one candidate – Lydia Pleiman - was OK’d for the Tipp City ballot while two – Levi Fox and Zack Whitehead - were approved for three seats on the Troy board.

The elections board also denied petitions by two candidates for two seats on the Miami County Educational Service Center board. Those prospective candidates were Laurie Haak and Neil Thiesing. Petitions by Clinton Bartlett for the Bethel school board and Michael Schaffer for Covington school board also were denied, both for not having enough signatures.

The deadline for filing as write in candidates for the November ballot is Aug. 26.

The ballots will feature several contested races for township trustee, board of education, village council and a mayor’s race along with a number of issues.

